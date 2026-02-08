GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

‘It’s almost certain Pakistan will play India in the T20 World Cup’

Meetings are currently under way and it could very likely end on a positive note

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026.
Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Netherlands' Max O'Dowd during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 7, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: The highly-anticipated India—Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup 2026 will very likely go ahead according to sources who confirmed to IANS.

“Meetings are underway, and there is a 99% chance the India—Pakistan match will take place on February 15,” sources in the Pakistan Cricket Board told IANS.

Earlier, PCB said they will not play India in their scheduled Men’s T20 World Cup match in Colombo on February 15, after their government approved the Men in Green’s participation in the World Cup on the condition that they will not play the match against India in solidarity with Bangladesh.

In response to Pakistan’s announcement, the ICC issued a strong statement, urging the PCB to seek a mutually acceptable resolution and warning that selective participation undermines the principles of global competition.

“While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” the ICC said.

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country, as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of,” it added.

Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Boycott row: ICC officials in Lahore for negotiations

Boycott row: ICC officials in Lahore for negotiations

2h ago1m read
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.

PCB denies approaching ICC over India match boycott

2m read
T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

2m read
Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

ICC urges Pakistan to rethink India match boycott

2m read