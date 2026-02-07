Pakistan Cricket Board rejects reports it sought ICC talks after India match boycott

In a statement posted on X, PCB spokesperson Amir Mir dismissed reports that the board had sought talks with the ICC to resolve the matter.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday rejected claims that it had approached the International Cricket Council ( ICC ) over Pakistan’s decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, Pakistani news portal Dawn reports.

Earlier in the day, Gupta had written on X that the PCB had “reached out to the ICC for dialogue”. He also claimed that the ICC had warned the PCB of possible legal consequences before the board sought further discussions.

“As usual, parts of the Indian media are circulating fiction. A little patience will show who actually initiated contact,” he said.

However, AFP quoted a source familiar with the situation as saying that the PCB had made contact with the ICC after receiving formal communication from the governing body. The source added that the ICC was looking to settle the issue through dialogue rather than confrontation.

The 20-team tournament has already been clouded by political tensions. Bangladesh, citing security concerns, pulled out of matches scheduled in India and were replaced by Scotland.

The dispute comes after the government cleared Pakistan’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup but ruled out playing against India in Colombo.

