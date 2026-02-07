GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board rejects reports it sought ICC talks after India match boycott

Board insists media reports are fiction, says ICC contact claims are unfounded

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026.
AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday rejected claims that it had approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Pakistan’s decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India on February 15, Pakistani news portal Dawn reports.

In a statement posted on X, PCB spokesperson Amir Mir dismissed reports that the board had sought talks with the ICC to resolve the matter.

“I categorically reject the claim by Indian sports journalist Vikrant Gupta that the PCB approached the ICC,” Mir said.

Earlier in the day, Gupta had written on X that the PCB had “reached out to the ICC for dialogue”. He also claimed that the ICC had warned the PCB of possible legal consequences before the board sought further discussions.

Mir hit back at the suggestion, accusing sections of the Indian media of spreading false information.

“As usual, parts of the Indian media are circulating fiction. A little patience will show who actually initiated contact,” he said.

However, AFP quoted a source familiar with the situation as saying that the PCB had made contact with the ICC after receiving formal communication from the governing body. The source added that the ICC was looking to settle the issue through dialogue rather than confrontation.

The dispute comes after the government cleared Pakistan’s participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup but ruled out playing against India in Colombo.

The 20-team tournament has already been clouded by political tensions. Bangladesh, citing security concerns, pulled out of matches scheduled in India and were replaced by Scotland.

In response, Pakistan refused to play their Group A fixture against co-hosts India, deepening uncertainty around the event.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupcricketPakistanindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

T20 WC: ICC assigns official to mediate with Pakistan

2m read
Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Mitchell Marsh during the second T20I in Lahore, Pakistan, on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

ICC urges Pakistan to rethink India match boycott

2m read
Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Pakistan mulls T20 WC withdrawal after Bangladesh exit

2m read
PCB offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

PCB offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

2m read