The issue centres on Pakistan’s reported stance to boycott the February 15 match against India in Colombo. Pakistan media have said a breakthrough is expected soon following discussions between the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters on Monday, “As I have clarified before, whatever the ICC decides, we will follow that. The BCCI has nothing to say in this.”

Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said it will abide by whatever decision the International Cricket Council (ICC) takes regarding the India-Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match.

Cricket fans are closely watching developments, as the decision will determine whether the high-profile India-Pakistan clash goes ahead as scheduled at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

An ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, along with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Aminul Islam, met in Lahore on Sunday to address Pakistan’s concerns. The PCB is also reportedly consulting the Pakistan government for guidance before making a formal announcement on the matter.

