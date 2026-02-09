GOLD/FOREX
BCCI to follow ICC decision on India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match

PCB consults government as talks continue over World Cup match

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Delegations from ICC, PCB, and BCB meet in Lahore to resolve issue.
Dubai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said it will abide by whatever decision the International Cricket Council (ICC) takes regarding the India-Pakistan ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters on Monday, “As I have clarified before, whatever the ICC decides, we will follow that. The BCCI has nothing to say in this.”

The issue centres on Pakistan’s reported stance to boycott the February 15 match against India in Colombo. Pakistan media have said a breakthrough is expected soon following discussions between the ICC, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

An ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, along with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and BCB President Aminul Islam, met in Lahore on Sunday to address Pakistan’s concerns. The PCB is also reportedly consulting the Pakistan government for guidance before making a formal announcement on the matter.

Cricket fans are closely watching developments, as the decision will determine whether the high-profile India-Pakistan clash goes ahead as scheduled at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
