How Pakistan’s decision to play India saved millions

The highly-anticipated match of T20 World Cup will be held on February 15
Dubai: India-Pakistan matches carry immense significance, not just because of their massive fan following and global reach, but also due to the enormous financial stakes involved.
So when Pakistan decided to boycott its T20 World Cup clash against India, scheduled for February 15, alarm bells rang across the cricketing world, prompting frantic efforts to find a quick resolution.
On Monday night, the Pakistan government reversed its decision and allowed the team to participate in the match, a move that reportedly saved the International Cricket Council (ICC) from a potential revenue loss of nearly $174 million.
“The cumulative loss would have been around $174 million, including revenue from broadcasters, gate receipts and sponsorships,” a source told Indian media.
The financial impact was felt almost immediately. Minutes after confirmation that the India—Pakistan match would go ahead on Sunday, airfare for a Mumbai—Colombo—Mumbai round trip surged by Rs10,000, reaching nearly Rs60,000.
On Tuesday, the Pakistan government formally agreed to allow the national team to take part in the T20 World Cup fixture in Colombo. This decision followed a series of back-channel discussions involving representatives from Sri Lanka Cricket, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the ICC to arrive at a compromise.
Pakistan had earlier taken a firm stand in support of the BCB after Bangladesh’s request to play its matches in Sri Lanka instead of India was denied. As a result of the deadlock, ICC members had even considered replacing Bangladesh with Scotland.
However, late on Monday, the BCB issued a press release urging the PCB to proceed with the scheduled February 15 match against India. The statement expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s support and sportsmanship.
“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) extends its sincere appreciation to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and all involved for their positive roles in trying to overcome recent challenges,” the statement read. “The PCB has demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship and solidarity.”
BCB President Md. Aminul Islam added, “We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Following my short visit to Pakistan and in view of the positive outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket ecosystem.”
In a separate statement, Pakistan government said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, during which both leaders recalled the longstanding friendship between the two nations. “The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to give serious consideration to amicably resolving the current impasse,” the statement posted on X said.
“In view of the outcomes achieved in discussions and the requests of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan national cricket team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox