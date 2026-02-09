ICC clarifies Bangladesh’s position, backs further talks over T20 World Cup fallout
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will face no disciplinary action, sanctions or financial penalties related to its withdrawal from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 following disputes over tournament hosting and security concerns.
In a press release issued late on Monday, the ICC said recent discussions with the BCB and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) concluded in a “constructive dialogue” covering the T20 World Cup and broader regional cricket cooperation.
ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said: “Bangladesh’s absence from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is regrettable, but it does not alter the ICC’s enduring commitment to Bangladesh as a core cricketing nation.
“Our focus continues to be on working closely with key stakeholders including BCB to ensure the sport grows sustainably in the country and that future opportunities for its players and fans are strengthened. Bangladesh remains a priority cricket ecosystem deserving of long-term investment in its development, competitiveness and global integration, and is not defined by short-term disruptions.”
No penalties will be imposed on the BCB in relation to its non-participation in the 2026 tournament.
The BCB retains the right to pursue further action under existing ICC dispute-resolution mechanisms if it chooses.
ICC reaffirmed the BCB’s status as a full member with “a proud cricketing history and a vital role in the growth of the global game.”
Bangladesh is slated to host an ICC event prior to the 2031 Cricket World Cup, pending normal bidding and approval processes.
The ICC described its approach as guided by “principles of neutrality and fairness,” emphasising cooperation over punishment for disagreements among members.
Bangladesh withdrew from the tournament after the BCB requested changes to its match venues, citing security and logistical concerns tied to India hosting pool matches. The ICC maintained its independent security assessments and eventually replaced the Bangladesh team in the competition lineup.
Pakistan followed with indications that it would boycott its scheduled match against India on February 15, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, framing the stance as solidarity with Bangladesh’s position.
The decision sparked pushback from other cricket boards and fans, given the commercial and competitive significance of the India-Pakistan match.
Amid the fallout, cricket authorities—including the BCB—have urged the PCB to reconsider any potential boycott of the high-profile fixture. BCB officials, PCB leadership and the ICC have engaged in talks in Lahore aimed at resolving tensions and preserving tournament integrity.
The ICC, PCB and BCB have agreed to continue collaboration for the sport’s broader interests in South Asia, while each board works to protect its members’ rights and commitments under ICC governance structures.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox