BCB urges Pakistan to end boycott of India match: Report

Pakistan meet India on February 15 for the T20 World Cup match in Colombo
Dubai: In a notable development in the ongoing Pakistan-India T20 World Cup controversy, Bangladesh Cricket Board has reportedly appealed to Pakistan to reconsider its boycott of the match against India.
According to PTI, citing PCB sources, BCB president Amin ul Islam made the request to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi during discussions in Lahore on Sunday. The talks also included ICC vice-chairman and independent director Imran Khwaja.
Islam reportedly acknowledged Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh while urging against the boycott. Officials from Sri Lanka Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board are also said to have made similar appeals to Naqvi.
The controversy traces back to escalating tensions between the BCCI and Bangladesh. After the BCCI directed IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 roster. In response, the BCB cited security concerns and refused to travel to India for scheduled T20 World Cup matches.
Despite the ICC’s independent security assessment finding no significant threat to Bangladesh or Rahman, the BCB maintained its position. After a three-week standoff, the ICC replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament.
Pakistan, which was the only ICC member to support Bangladesh’s request to relocate its matches, called the situation an “injustice.”
Earlier this month, Pakistan’s government announced via social media that the team would not play against India in Colombo, framing the decision as an act of solidarity with Bangladesh.
While the PCB and Naqvi have remained publicly silent, the ICC has been conducting behind-the-scenes negotiations to resolve the matter, given the substantial financial implications if the high-profile India-Pakistan match doesn’t proceed. There is now growing optimism that the PCB may reverse its position, though Naqvi is reportedly awaiting final consultation with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
