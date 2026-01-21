Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

Bangladesh are currently slated to play all four of their group-stage matches in India
Dubai: Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup is expected to be decided later today, with a new development seeing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) step in to offer to host Bangladesh’s matches.
In a communication sent to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the PCB stated that Bangladesh’s concerns are valid and should be accepted. The email added that if logistical or political issues prevent the relocation of Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is prepared to host all of their games, according to a PCB source.
The PCB has formally supported Bangladesh’s refusal to play its T20 World Cup fixtures in India, citing security concerns. The ICC Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to take a final call on Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament, including whether the team will travel to India for the World Cup, which begins on February 7.
Despite multiple rounds of discussions between the ICC and the BCB, including a meeting in Dhaka last weekend, neither side has shifted its stance. The ICC continues to insist that the tournament proceed as planned, while the BCB has reiterated that travelling to India is not an option.
While the PCB has not issued a public statement, board sources have indicated that the Bangladesh government approached Pakistan seeking support at the ICC level. Pakistan is already scheduled to play all of its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka under the hybrid model agreed with the BCCI and the ICC through 2027.
Tensions escalated further after the Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman following a directive from the BCCI that referred to “recent developments.” Shortly thereafter, the Bangladesh government banned the broadcast of the IPL, and the BCB formally informed the ICC of its decision not to play World Cup matches in India.
