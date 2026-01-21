Pakistan offers to host Bangladesh matches at T20 World Cup

While the PCB has not issued a public statement, board sources have indicated that the Bangladesh government approached Pakistan seeking support at the ICC level. Pakistan is already scheduled to play all of its World Cup matches in Sri Lanka under the hybrid model agreed with the BCCI and the ICC through 2027.

Despite multiple rounds of discussions between the ICC and the BCB, including a meeting in Dhaka last weekend, neither side has shifted its stance. The ICC continues to insist that the tournament proceed as planned, while the BCB has reiterated that travelling to India is not an option.

Bangladesh are currently slated to play all four of their group-stage matches in India — three in Kolkata and the final one in Mumbai. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with backing from the government, has firmly requested that the matches be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka.

The PCB has formally supported Bangladesh’s refusal to play its T20 World Cup fixtures in India, citing security concerns. The ICC Board is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to take a final call on Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament, including whether the team will travel to India for the World Cup, which begins on February 7.

In a communication sent to the International Cricket Council (ICC) , the PCB stated that Bangladesh’s concerns are valid and should be accepted. The email added that if logistical or political issues prevent the relocation of Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka, Pakistan is prepared to host all of their games, according to a PCB source.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.