Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

ICC steps in to convince Bangladesh to tour India for T20 World Cup

ICC held multiple internal meetings on Monday in Mumbai and at its Dubai headquarters

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Mustafizur Rahman

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has intervened to defuse the escalating dispute between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the Mustafizur Rahman IPL controversy.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the ICC held multiple internal meetings on Monday in Mumbai and at its Dubai headquarters after Bangladesh refused to travel to India. The global governing body has also been in constant communication with senior officials from both the BCCI and the BCB.

The report further claims that the BCB has requested time from the ICC and will respond only after consultations with the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh.

The ICC, headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, is reportedly open to making minor adjustments to Bangladesh’s schedule and has assured the team of maximum security in India should they reconsider their travel boycott.

“ICC will try to coax and convince Bangladesh to play in India. It’s not just about the two teams; it also involves spectators, fans, broadcasters, and the travelling media,” an ICC source was quoted as saying.

The situation escalated after the BCB reacted strongly to Kolkata Knight Riders releasing Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The move followed advice from the BCCI after the BCB revoked the left-arm pacer’s No Objection Certificate for the upcoming 19th season of the IPL. The BCB also went a step further by banning the IPL’s broadcast in Bangladesh.

In addition, Bangladesh have refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup starting next month, citing safety and security concerns — throwing the ICC’s preparations for the marquee tournament into uncertainty.

While the ICC is expected to reference the 2023 ODI World Cup, when Pakistan toured India despite diplomatic tensions, it is also preparing contingency plans should Bangladesh remain firm on their stance.

Alternate arrangements may also be required if the Litton Das-led side qualifies for the Super Eights, the second phase of the tournament featuring the top two teams from each group.

Bangladesh are drawn in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and tournament debutants Italy. They are scheduled to play three of their four group-stage matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with their remaining fixture against Nepal set to take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
