ICC steps in to convince Bangladesh to tour India for T20 World Cup

ICC held multiple internal meetings on Monday in Mumbai and at its Dubai headquarters
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has intervened to defuse the escalating dispute between the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the Mustafizur Rahman IPL controversy.
According to a report in The Telegraph, the ICC held multiple internal meetings on Monday in Mumbai and at its Dubai headquarters after Bangladesh refused to travel to India. The global governing body has also been in constant communication with senior officials from both the BCCI and the BCB.
The report further claims that the BCB has requested time from the ICC and will respond only after consultations with the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh.
The ICC, headed by former BCCI secretary Jay Shah, is reportedly open to making minor adjustments to Bangladesh’s schedule and has assured the team of maximum security in India should they reconsider their travel boycott.
“ICC will try to coax and convince Bangladesh to play in India. It’s not just about the two teams; it also involves spectators, fans, broadcasters, and the travelling media,” an ICC source was quoted as saying.
The situation escalated after the BCB reacted strongly to Kolkata Knight Riders releasing Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The move followed advice from the BCCI after the BCB revoked the left-arm pacer’s No Objection Certificate for the upcoming 19th season of the IPL. The BCB also went a step further by banning the IPL’s broadcast in Bangladesh.
In addition, Bangladesh have refused to travel to India for the T20 World Cup starting next month, citing safety and security concerns — throwing the ICC’s preparations for the marquee tournament into uncertainty.
While the ICC is expected to reference the 2023 ODI World Cup, when Pakistan toured India despite diplomatic tensions, it is also preparing contingency plans should Bangladesh remain firm on their stance.
Alternate arrangements may also be required if the Litton Das-led side qualifies for the Super Eights, the second phase of the tournament featuring the top two teams from each group.
Bangladesh are drawn in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and tournament debutants Italy. They are scheduled to play three of their four group-stage matches at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with their remaining fixture against Nepal set to take place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
