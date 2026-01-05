GOLD/FOREX
Mustafizur row: Bangladesh not to telecast IPL

The ministry said no reasonable explanation had been provided for the decision

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman delivers a ball during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on July 20, 2025.
Dubai: The Bangladesh government has ordered a suspension of all Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 broadcasts in the country following a controversy involving national fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

In an official statement, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it had taken note of a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under which Mustafizur was excluded from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL season beginning on March 26, 2026. The ministry said no reasonable explanation had been provided for the decision, adding that it had caused “pain, distress and anger” among the people of Bangladesh.

“Under these circumstances, and until further instructions are issued, the broadcast and telecast of all IPL matches and related programmes are hereby suspended,” the statement said.

Reacting to the development, a former BCCI official termed the move by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a predictable response. “For every action, there is a reaction. The BCB is doing what it feels is within its authority. They have been hurt, so a reaction is inevitable,” the official told IANS, while adding that the decision was unlikely to have any significant impact on India or the IPL.

On Saturday, KKR — who had acquired Mustafizur at the IPL auction in December — released the pacer following instructions from the BCCI. The board did not provide a detailed explanation, with secretary Devajit Saikia citing only “recent developments.”

In response, the BCB convened an emergency meeting and approached the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking to move Bangladesh’s matches in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup out of India, citing safety and security concerns.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
