Mustafizur row: Bangladesh not to telecast IPL

The ministry said no reasonable explanation had been provided for the decision
Dubai: The Bangladesh government has ordered a suspension of all Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 broadcasts in the country following a controversy involving national fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.
In an official statement, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it had taken note of a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under which Mustafizur was excluded from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL season beginning on March 26, 2026. The ministry said no reasonable explanation had been provided for the decision, adding that it had caused “pain, distress and anger” among the people of Bangladesh.
“Under these circumstances, and until further instructions are issued, the broadcast and telecast of all IPL matches and related programmes are hereby suspended,” the statement said.
Reacting to the development, a former BCCI official termed the move by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a predictable response. “For every action, there is a reaction. The BCB is doing what it feels is within its authority. They have been hurt, so a reaction is inevitable,” the official told IANS, while adding that the decision was unlikely to have any significant impact on India or the IPL.
On Saturday, KKR — who had acquired Mustafizur at the IPL auction in December — released the pacer following instructions from the BCCI. The board did not provide a detailed explanation, with secretary Devajit Saikia citing only “recent developments.”
In response, the BCB convened an emergency meeting and approached the International Cricket Council (ICC), seeking to move Bangladesh’s matches in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup out of India, citing safety and security concerns.
