Mustafizur row: Bangladesh not to telecast IPL

In an official statement, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it had taken note of a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under which Mustafizur was excluded from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad ahead of the IPL season beginning on March 26, 2026. The ministry said no reasonable explanation had been provided for the decision, adding that it had caused “pain, distress and anger” among the people of Bangladesh.

Reacting to the development, a former BCCI official termed the move by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) a predictable response. “For every action, there is a reaction. The BCB is doing what it feels is within its authority. They have been hurt, so a reaction is inevitable,” the official told IANS, while adding that the decision was unlikely to have any significant impact on India or the IPL.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.