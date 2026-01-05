ICC faces fixture headache as Bangladesh seek T20 World Cup relocation

BCB has asked the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s fixtures to Sri Lanka
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is staring at a major scheduling crisis after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally requested that its T20 World Cup matches be shifted out of India. The request follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to terminate the IPL contract of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman.
Citing “growing concerns regarding the safety and security” of its players, the BCB has asked the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s fixtures to Sri Lanka. The move has triggered a logistical nightmare for tournament organisers, with the World Cup set to begin in just one month, on February 7.
The situation has been exacerbated by a sharp deterioration in diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh. On Sunday, the BCB officially confirmed its appeal to the ICC, prompting the global body to begin drafting an alternative tournament schedule.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the ICC is already working on a revised itinerary to accommodate Bangladesh’s request. However, securing venues, accommodation, and logistics in Sri Lanka at such short notice is expected to be extremely challenging.
Under the original schedule, Bangladesh were due to open their campaign against the West Indies in Kolkata on 7 February, followed by matches against Italy on 9 February and England on 14 February. Their group-stage fixtures were set to conclude against Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 17 February.
Commenting on the issue, Bangladesh law minister Asif Nazrul voiced strong opposition to what he described as disrespect towards Bangladeshi cricket. “We won’t stand for any insult to Bangladesh’s cricket, cricketers and the country. The days of slavery are over,” he said.
Nazrul further argued that if a Bangladeshi player could not be allowed to fulfil a professional contract in India, the national team could not reasonably be expected to feel safe playing a World Cup there.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding venues, the BCB has continued its preparations and confirmed a 15-member squad for the tournament, with Litton Kumar Das named as captain.
Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman has remained unfazed by the controversy and continues to impress in the Bangladesh Premier League. Playing for Rangpur Riders, the left-arm pacer delivered a match-winning final over against Dhaka Capitals on Sunday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, helping his side secure a five-run victory.
Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan Sohan was full of praise for Mustafizur, describing him as a world-class bowler who remains composed despite missing out on the IPL.
“For us, Mustafiz is a world-class bowler. He has been proving that for a long time. Everyone has confidence in him,” Sohan said at the post-match press conference.
“He is relaxed and at ease. There might be some disappointment regarding the KKR issue, but he deserves everything he has achieved — and even more. I think he’s doing just fine.”
Sohan added that Mustafizur remains focused on performing for Bangladesh. “He always dreams of giving his best for the country. To me, he seems calm.”
After the match, Mustafizur also shared a message on X, writing: “Pleased to step up when it matters. Glad to contribute in the victory. Onto the next one.”
