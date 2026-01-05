GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

ICC faces fixture headache as Bangladesh seek T20 World Cup relocation

BCB has asked the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s fixtures to Sri Lanka

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Mustafizur Rahman
Mustafizur Rahman
AFP

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is staring at a major scheduling crisis after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) formally requested that its T20 World Cup matches be shifted out of India. The request follows the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) directing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to terminate the IPL contract of Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman.

Citing “growing concerns regarding the safety and security” of its players, the BCB has asked the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s fixtures to Sri Lanka. The move has triggered a logistical nightmare for tournament organisers, with the World Cup set to begin in just one month, on February 7.

The situation has been exacerbated by a sharp deterioration in diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh. On Sunday, the BCB officially confirmed its appeal to the ICC, prompting the global body to begin drafting an alternative tournament schedule.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the ICC is already working on a revised itinerary to accommodate Bangladesh’s request. However, securing venues, accommodation, and logistics in Sri Lanka at such short notice is expected to be extremely challenging.

Under the original schedule, Bangladesh were due to open their campaign against the West Indies in Kolkata on 7 February, followed by matches against Italy on 9 February and England on 14 February. Their group-stage fixtures were set to conclude against Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 17 February.

Commenting on the issue, Bangladesh law minister Asif Nazrul voiced strong opposition to what he described as disrespect towards Bangladeshi cricket. “We won’t stand for any insult to Bangladesh’s cricket, cricketers and the country. The days of slavery are over,” he said.

Nazrul further argued that if a Bangladeshi player could not be allowed to fulfil a professional contract in India, the national team could not reasonably be expected to feel safe playing a World Cup there.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding venues, the BCB has continued its preparations and confirmed a 15-member squad for the tournament, with Litton Kumar Das named as captain.

Unfazed by controversy

Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman has remained unfazed by the controversy and continues to impress in the Bangladesh Premier League. Playing for Rangpur Riders, the left-arm pacer delivered a match-winning final over against Dhaka Capitals on Sunday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, helping his side secure a five-run victory.

Rangpur captain Nurul Hasan Sohan was full of praise for Mustafizur, describing him as a world-class bowler who remains composed despite missing out on the IPL.

“For us, Mustafiz is a world-class bowler. He has been proving that for a long time. Everyone has confidence in him,” Sohan said at the post-match press conference.

“He is relaxed and at ease. There might be some disappointment regarding the KKR issue, but he deserves everything he has achieved — and even more. I think he’s doing just fine.”

Sohan added that Mustafizur remains focused on performing for Bangladesh. “He always dreams of giving his best for the country. To me, he seems calm.”

After the match, Mustafizur also shared a message on X, writing: “Pleased to step up when it matters. Glad to contribute in the victory. Onto the next one.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindiaBangladesh

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Controversy over Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL release sparked security concerns for the national team.

Bangladesh seek to shift World Cup matches from India

2m read
Mustafizur Rahman

KKR release Bangladesh’s Mustafizur after BCCI ruling

2m read
Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin questions future of ODI cricket post-2027

2m read
Captains during the pre-tournament press conference.

Will India-Pakistan clash see another handshake row?

1m read