GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 15°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

ICC draws the line on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup decision

January 21 deadline looms as ICC awaits final call on team’s travel to India

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo. If the BCB decides against sending the team to India, the ICC is expected to name a replacement.
File photo. If the BCB decides against sending the team to India, the ICC is expected to name a replacement.
AFP

A final decision on Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup — and, crucially, whether the team will travel to India — will be taken on January 21, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was informed of the deadline by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during discussions held in Dhaka on Saturday. The meeting was the second between the two sides in the same week, as uncertainty continues to hang over Bangladesh’s involvement in the tournament, which is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

BCB firm on playing outside India

During the talks, the BCB reiterated its willingness to take part in the T20 World Cup but maintained that it would prefer to play its matches outside India. The board has raised concerns about the safety and security of its players amid ongoing political tensions between India and Bangladesh.

The issue gained momentum after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad, following instructions from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Since then, the BCB has pushed for Bangladesh’s World Cup matches to be shifted out of India.

ICC refuses to alter schedule

The ICC, however, has made it clear that it does not intend to change the original tournament schedule. Bangladesh are placed in Group C alongside Italy, New Zealand, West Indies and Nepal.

As per the current plan, Bangladesh are set to open their campaign against the West Indies on February 7 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. They are scheduled to play two more group matches at the same venue, before their final group game at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Despite three weeks of discussions, no resolution has been reached, even as the team’s opening match is now just weeks away.

No group swap, security assurances given

During Saturday’s meeting, the ICC also rejected a proposal to swap Bangladesh with Ireland, which would have moved Bangladesh to Group B and allowed them to play initial matches in Sri Lanka.

ICC officials are understood to have assured the BCB that there is no specific security threat to the Bangladesh team in India. The governing body cited independent risk assessments carried out by internationally recognised security experts.

Replacement possible if Bangladesh pulls out

Sources familiar with the talks say the final call now rests with the BCB. If the board decides against sending the team to India, the ICC is expected to name a replacement. Based on current rankings, Scotland is seen as the most likely option.

According to ICC sources, the security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate — in line with other major global sporting events. The assessments reportedly found no direct threat to Bangladesh players, officials or venues in Kolkata and Mumbai, and concluded that any risks can be managed through standard security measures.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupindiaBangladeshBCCI

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bangladesh cricket official sacked amid World Cup row

Bangladesh cricket official sacked amid World Cup row

2m read
Bangladesh cricketer Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh says no T20 World Cup ultimatum from ICC

2m read
Mustafizur Rahman

ICC to convince Bangladesh to tour India for World Cup

2m read
Mustafizur Rahman

ICC faces fixture headache after Bangladesh request

2m read