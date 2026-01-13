Bangladesh refuses again to travel to India for T20 World Cup

Kolkata holds its breath with three matches scheduled in the city
Dubai: Cricket fans in Kolkata are holding their collective breath following the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s latest refusal to travel to India for next month’s T20 World Cup during talks with the ICC governing body.
With ties tense between the two countries, Bangladesh wants the International Cricket Council to shift their World Cup games from India to co-hosts Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.
The World Cup begins on February 7 and Bangladesh are scheduled to play their four group matches in India with three of them scheduled at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which recently saw India host South Africa in a Test match. Bangladesh are scheduled to face West Indies (February 7), Italy (February 9), and England (February 14) in Kolkata.
The row had erupted on January 3, when India forced Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman to quit the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Mustafizur, who has played in the IPL for other teams in previous editions, was snapped up at the auction in December by Kolkata for more than $1 million. His sacking sparked fury in Dhaka.
On Tuesday, during a video conference with the ICC, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it had “reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India”.
“The BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns,” the BCB said in a statement.
“While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board’s position remains unchanged.”
The ICC has not commented.
The BCB said discussions with the ICC continue to “explore possible solutions”, it added, but that it “remains committed to safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials and staff”.
