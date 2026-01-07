Bangladesh says no T20 World Cup ultimatum from ICC

Issue triggered after following removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from IPL
Dubai: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said on Wednesday that it has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding its concerns over the schedule and security arrangements for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
In an official statement, the BCB said it had communicated its apprehensions to the ICC about the safety and security of the Bangladesh national team while playing in India, including a formal request to relocate the team’s scheduled matches.
“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the Board’s expressed concerns over the safety and security of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in India for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, including the request for relocation of the team’s matches,” BCB said in a statement.
“In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament. The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board’s inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event,” it said.
“The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard. The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC,” it said.
“The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team. The Board will continue constructive engagement with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a cooperative and professional manner to arrive at an affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” it added.
The ICC’s response comes amid heightened tensions between the two boards following the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League on the BCCI’s instructions. The decision reportedly prompted the BCB to submit a written request to the ICC, seeking the relocation of Bangladesh’s four World Cup matches in India to co-host Sri Lanka.
While the ICC has not issued a public statement on the matter, sources within the governing body told NDTV that the proposal to move the matches out of India has been explicitly rejected. However, the ICC is said to be adopting a diplomatic approach, with a series of high-level meetings planned to resolve the situation and ensure the tournament proceeds smoothly.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7, with Bangladesh set to play four matches in Kolkata and Mumbai. The ICC has clarified that it has not asked Bangladesh to forfeit any points at this stage, stressing that dialogue remains the preferred path forward. Discussions between the two organisations are expected to continue in the coming days to provide clarity for players, officials, and fans.
