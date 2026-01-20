T20 World Cup: Bangladesh not to accept ICC ‘unreasonable conditions’

Clarifying the situation, Amjad told The Daily Star that an ICC representative met BCB officials on January 17 to discuss concerns over the venue. “We informed them of our reluctance to play there and requested an alternative venue. They said they would convey our concerns to the ICC and inform us of the next steps later,” he said, adding that no timeline for further discussions had been specified.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play four matches in the 2026 T20 World Cup — three in Kolkata and one in Mumbai. Their group fixtures include matches against West Indies, Italy and England at Eden Gardens on February 7, 9 and 14, respectively, followed by a final group game against Nepal at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 17.

Tensions escalated following the exclusion of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL 2026, after which the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) reiterated that the national team would not tour India under the current circumstances. Despite several rounds of discussions between ICC and BCB officials, the issue remains unresolved, casting uncertainty over Bangladesh’s participation in the tournament.

Speaking at the Secretariat, Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said Bangladesh would refuse to comply if the ICC acted under pressure from the Indian cricket board. “If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian cricket board and imposes unreasonable conditions on us, we will not accept them,” he said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.