Will Sanju Samson face a ban ahead of T20 World Cup semi-final?

India take on England in the semis in Wankhede on Thursday
Dubai: India’s star batter Sanju Samson played a sensational knock of 97 to help the Men in Blue reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. However, reports suggest he is now under the scanner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his on-field celebration following the match-winning performance against the West Indies cricket team.
If any rule violation is found, there is a possibility that Samson could face disciplinary action, potentially impacting his availability for the semi-final clash against the England on Thursday.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
After striking the winning boundary against West Indies, Samson appeared overwhelmed with emotion. He tossed his helmet into the air and lifted both hands toward the sky in gratitude. While the moment reflected pure joy, such actions could draw scrutiny under the ICC’s strict Code of Conduct.
The Code clearly outlines standards for player behaviour. Under Article 2.2, “abuse of cricket equipment” — including throwing or hitting items like helmets, bats, or stumps — can lead to penalties, regardless of whether the act stems from anger or celebration. Sanju later described the occasion as deeply personal and meaningful.
“I am a great believer, and I want to keep it very private. And, it’s a very special moment for me,” he said.
A recent example highlights the ICC’s stance. On 18 February, George Munsey received one demerit point for throwing his helmet after being dismissed during a T20 World Cup 2026 match.
Generally, incidents involving equipment abuse are classified as Level 1 offences. At this level, players may face a fine of up to 50 per cent of their match fee and a maximum of two demerit points, while match bans remain uncommon. Referees often show leniency when actions arise from celebratory emotion rather than dissent or aggression.
In contrast, Harmanpreet Kaur was handed a two-match ban after her case was deemed a Level 2 offence, as it involved both equipment abuse and public criticism of umpires.
As of now, it remains unclear whether the ICC will take any formal action against Samson, though speculation continues to circulate widely on social media.