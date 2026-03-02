Sanju Samson should be a regular for India in white-ball format: Ganguly

Indian opener's knock against Windies helped India move into the T20 World Cup semi-finals
Dubai: Sanju Samson’s fine knock on Sunday against the West Indies helped India move into the T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Indian opener’s know proved to be vital during a chase of 196.
Former Indian captain and current president of the Cricket Association of Bengal Sourav Ganguly hailed Samson’s inning and said he should be a consistently playing in the white-ball format for India.
“Outstanding. He’s a very good player. He should consistently play for India in the white-ball,” Ganguly said.
“You know, when he gets in, he’ll hurt the opposition. He played to the situation which is important. What it teaches all of us is that the same boy who, in the last six months, could not find his place in the team — whether it was Ishan Kishan opening or somebody else coming in.
“Just before the World Cup, I used to read headlines saying ‘Sanju fails again’ he should not deserve a place’, ‘India has so much talent, why is Shubman Gill not in the side?’ and yet here is a boy in a quarter-final game, gets 97 not out and take you to the semi-final,” Ganguly added.
The former Indian cricketer, speaking on India facing England in the semis, said, “England will be a stronger opposition than the West Indies. They have to play just like they won yesterday.” Ganguly said.
