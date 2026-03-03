GOLD/FOREX
Seeing so much love means a lot: Sanju Samson thanks fans

India will take on England in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: After the brilliant unbeaten knock of 97 by Sanju Samson that helped Team India enter the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, the opener took to social media to thanks his fans.

“Just wanted to reach out and convey my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you who showed love, support and kept me in prayers. Seeing and experiencing so much love coming my way truly means a lot,” Samson wrote on social media.

“Just want to say — Thank you all. Two more steps to go, India,” he added.

Against West Indies in a crucial Super 8s tie, Samson rose to the occasion with a perfectly paced innings coming off just 50 balls as India chased down 196 in front of 67,000 spectators at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

After his innings, Samson received praises from the fans as well as the cricket fraternity.

Meanwhile, defending champions India will face two-time winners England in the second semi-final to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

