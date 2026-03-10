Sanju Samson: After New Zealand series, I thought my dreams were shattered

He also shared a key moment before India’s Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, when head coach Gautam Gambhir informed him that he would be playing the next match. “I met Gauti bhai in the gym before the Zimbabwe game, and that’s where he told me, ‘Sanju, be ready, you are going to play the next game.’ I was 100 per cent ready. In my mind, I said, ‘Yes, now let’s do the talking, this is what I was waiting for.’ But I would like to share something very honest, I don’t like to compete with my teammates in the squad. Once we are together fighting for a cause, then I bring out my best. During the New Zealand series, it was always about, ‘Will I be part of the team or not?’ I never perform well when I am fighting for places. But when the opportunity came, we were together fighting for one goal, the World Cup, so I’m glad things worked out in the end,” he added.