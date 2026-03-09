T20 World Cup: Congratulations pour in for Team India

India successfully defend T20 World Cup title defeating New Zealand in final
Dubai: Congratulatory messages and wishes poured in for Team India after they successfully defended their T20 World Cup title defeating New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first one to wish the team.
In a post, PM said, “Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament. This victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy. Well done, Team India!”
It was another dominant performance for Team India as top-order exploits from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan and brilliant spells from Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah helped Team India become the first home nation to win the T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand by 96 runs.
Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar while, sharing visuals of fan celebrations from outside his residence, posted, “Not in Mumbai to witness the celebration happening outside my house and all over the country. What an evening it has been. Incredible work, Team India. Jai Hind!”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla also posted, “Heartiest congratulations to Team India on lifting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, beating New Zealand in the final. A dazzling batting effort from @IamSanjuSamson, Abhishek Sharma, and @ishankishan51powered India to a commanding position. The bowlers then sealed the triumph with outstanding spells from @Jaspritbumrah93, and @akshar2026 and @hardikpandya7. A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket. Well done, Team India. @BCCI #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2026final.”
Former India captain Rohit Sharma congratulated Team India, praising the collective effort of the squad. Taking to social media he said, “Great effort from the entire team, Congratulations,” Rohit wrote.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also described the “goosebumps” he felt on Team India lifting the trophy.
“Goosebumps the moment I saw the boys lift the World Cup just now. What an incredible feeling. Moments like these make you incredibly proud as an Indian and as an athlete. So much hard work, belief and character in this team. Massive congratulations to the boys and the entire support staff. Champions of the world. #RP17,” posted the Indian Test vice-captain.
India’s World Cup-winning opener Virender Sehwag also remarked, “pressure, woh kya hota hai?” (pressure, what pressure?)
“Pressure? Woh kya hota hai. Our Boys played like it’s a Sunday gully match. World Champions, Bharat, third time in the T20 World Cups,” posted Sehwag.
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also posted, “Maximising returns every ball & not think long term was main ingredient for India getting those massive scores that buried England in the semis and NZ in the finals! Well done Team India”
India’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also posted, “Back-to-back #WorldChampions! Defending a #WorldCup takes character and this team, led by @surya_14kumar, played with real intent on the biggest stage! @IamSanjuSamson @ishankishan51 @OfficialAbhi04 were outstanding in the final. Sanju, across the opportunities, showed again why he’s a match winner. Ishan was consistent right through and played a solid role in India’s run. @IamShivamDube @hardikpandya7 shifted momentum at will when the game demanded it. @Jaspritbumrah93 was truly special, the tougher the situation the better he got! @akshar2026 was magical with the ball, picking up crucial wickets, with Hardik, @arshdeepsinghh and #VarunChakaravarthy keeping the pressure on throughout. Congratulations to coach @GautamGambhir and the entire support staff as well! A lot of hard work goes into moments like this! India, World Champions again. @BCCI #ICCT20WORLDCUP #INDvNZ
Former South African skipper Graeme Smith also lauded India’s “powerful and dominant” performance.
“Congrats to India, so powerful and dominant. They deserve to be the leaders of the white ball game, everyone else playing catch up. #T20WorldCup2026final,” posted Smith.
Former England batter Kevin Pietersen also posted, “Best team won the tournament! Best team by a mile too!”
Former West Indies captain and two-time T20WC champion Daren Sammy also posted that to win the T20WC, a team had to beat India in a knockout match and hailed Men in Blue for their run, “Like I said from day one. In order the win the @ICCWT20 you have to beat India in a knockout match. No team did that. Congrats to @BCCI on their 3rd WT20 title. Hard luck to the @BLACKCAPS (Very Consistent Team).”