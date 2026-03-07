Underdog Kiwis eye historic limited-overs title against hosts in Ahmedabad
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips says his team has grown used to being cast as the underdog, but insists they will give everything when they face India in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday.
The title clash will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the hosts are expected to enjoy overwhelming support from the crowd.
Phillips compared New Zealand’s role in world cricket to the biblical story of David and Goliath - the smaller challenger taking on a powerful giant.
New Zealand, with a population of around 5.5 million, often finds itself up against teams with far deeper player pools. India, by contrast, has enough talent to field several competitive sides.
Yet Phillips said the Kiwis have become used to defying expectations.
“We are never given a chance to even reach the semi-finals, but we keep getting there. So we are always David,” he said during a media interaction.
According to Phillips, New Zealand’s regular appearances in major tournament finals and knockouts show that their success is no accident.
New Zealand will be chasing their first limited-overs world title in more than two decades. Their only major white-ball triumph came in 2000 when they beat India to win the ICC Knockout Trophy, now known as the ICC Champions Trophy.
Since then, the team has built a reputation for consistency in global events. They finished runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 ODI World Cups and also reached the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
They did lift a major trophy in 2021 when they defeated India to win the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final 2021.
Over the past decade, New Zealand have regularly reached the knockout stages of ICC tournaments, including the semi-finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup and strong runs in several T20 World Cups.
Phillips also spoke about the thrilling semi-final between India and England cricket team at the Wankhede Stadium.
India posted a massive 253 for seven, powered by 89 from Sanju Samson. England fought back through a stunning 105 off 48 balls by Jacob Bethell, but eventually fell seven runs short.
Phillips described the match as an entertaining contest despite ongoing debates about batting-friendly pitches in T20 cricket.
“I think it is a fantastic brand of cricket,” he said. “Every ground plays a little differently, so whatever we see in the final, we will adapt.”
The New Zealand batter said his team is prepared for whatever conditions the Ahmedabad pitch produces.
“If it turns into a high-scoring game, we will go with that. If it becomes a bit of a scrap, we are ready for that as well,” he said.
Phillips also praised his teammates for bouncing back strongly after a setback against England in the Super Eight stage.
New Zealand sealed their place in the final with a dominant semi-final win over South Africa national cricket team at Eden Gardens.
The star of that match was Finn Allen, who smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls - the fastest World Cup century across both ODI and T20 formats. Phillips also highlighted the contributions of Tim Seifert and the team’s bowling unit in the emphatic victory.
Despite facing a sea of Indian supporters in Ahmedabad, Phillips said the team is excited about playing in front of a huge crowd.
“For us, it is about going out there, enjoying the moment and doing our best for our country,” he said.
“Whether the crowd supports us or India, a packed stadium is great for the game.”
With the stage set at the world’s largest cricket stadium, New Zealand’s familiar underdog spirit will once again be tested against one of the game’s most powerful sides.