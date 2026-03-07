India should win, but I won’t hate it if New Zealand lift the T20 World Cup

The New Zealand men’s team have never won a World Cup in limited-overs cricket
My heart says India must win the T20 World Cup final. India are defenitely the favourites here. Playing at home, in front of a packed stadium and millions watching across the country, this is the moment Indian fans have been waiting for. The pressure is enormous and expectations are even bigger. If India lose the final on home soil, the disappointment will be massive.
But if I am being completely honest, there is also another feeling quietly sitting at the back of my mind. If India somehow loses, I would still feel happy for New Zealand.
The Black Caps have been one of world cricket’s great nearly teams for more than a decade. On several occasions the limited overs trophy has slipped away from them at the final hurdle. You can argue that champions need a different mentality and that winning requires holding nerve in the biggest moments. Yet who can forget the 2019 ODI World Cup final? A match that ended in a tie, followed by a tied Super Over, before being decided by the boundary count rule.
Many fans, including me, still believe the trophy should have been shared that night. After two tied contests, it felt like both teams deserved to be champions. But rules are rules, and the game followed them.
What made that moment unforgettable was Kane Williamson’s reaction. No anger, no complaints, just quiet acceptance. In a sport often described as the gentleman’s game, Williamson showed the kind of grace that is becoming rare. He has retired from the T20 format.
And the heartbreak was nothing new for the Kiwis.
New Zealand finished runners up in the 2015 ODI World Cup, losing to Australia. They were runners up again in the 2021 T20 World Cup, beaten by Australia.
But that doesn't mean they haven't won big trophies in Men's cricket. In 2021, New Zealand defeated India to become the first ever ICC World Test Champions. Long before that, they won the 2000 ICC KnockOut Trophy, now known as the Champions Trophy, also by beating India in the final.
Their women’s team has also brought pride to the country. The White Ferns won the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2000 and the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024.
But the men’s team is still waiting for its first limited overs World Cup.
Being an ardent football fan myself, another reason I wouldn’t mind a Kiwi win is their broader sporting culture. Unlike India, where the obsession often revolves almost entirely around cricket, New Zealand celebrates a wide range of sports with equal passion.
Rugby Union sits at the heart of the nation, almost like a religion, with the legendary All Blacks standing as global icons and the Haka proudly reflecting Maori heritage on the world stage. I attended one of their gatherings in , and it was a fascinating experience listening to members of the All Blacks.
At the same time, the landscape continues to evolve. Football now leads in participation numbers and New Zealand have already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while basketball is rapidly gaining popularity among the younger generation. Women’s sport also enjoys strong support, with netball holding a special place in communities across the country. Cricket matters to them, but it is only one part of a vibrant sporting identity
And now cricket has produced another fascinating twist.
On Sunday, New Zealand will once again face India in an ICC final, this time in the T20 World Cup. Once again, India stand between the Black Caps and history.
For Indian fans, the hope is simple. Lift the trophy at home and celebrate another world title. That is what most of us want to see. And as a Malayali, I would love nothing more than to see Sanju Samson lift the World Cup and perhaps even score a century on the biggest stage
But if the result goes the other way, there will be heartbreak in India and pure joy in New Zealand. And somewhere deep down, the sports fan in me probably would not mind it too much
Because after years of near misses and painful endings, the Black Caps might finally deserve their moment.
Or perhaps India will break their hearts again. India are way too strong in all departments of the game.
That is the beauty and cruelty of sport. And that is why this final feels so special