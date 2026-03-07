India should win, but I won’t hate it if New Zealand lift the T20 World Cup

The Black Caps have been one of world cricket’s great nearly teams for more than a decade. On several occasions the limited overs trophy has slipped away from them at the final hurdle. You can argue that champions need a different mentality and that winning requires holding nerve in the biggest moments. Yet who can forget the 2019 ODI World Cup final? A match that ended in a tie, followed by a tied Super Over, before being decided by the boundary count rule.