Abhishek Sharma retains top spot in T20 batting rankings

Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson both move up places after T20 performances
Dubai: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has retained the No 1 spot in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I batting rankings released on Wednesday.
The updated rankings came after India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, secured a commanding 96-run victory over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8.
Although Sharma endured a lean patch during the early stages of the tournament, his outstanding performance in the final helped him maintain his position at the top. The young opener delivered a match-defining innings of 52 off just 21 balls, striking six fours and three sixes to give India a strong start after being asked to bat first.
Following his explosive half-century in the final, Sharma continues to lead the rankings with 875 rating points. His teammate Ishan Kishan has moved up two places to second after amassing 317 runs during the tournament. The left-handed batter also achieved a new career-best rating.
Meanwhile, Tim Seifert climbed four spots to sixth, and Jacob Bethell surged 17 places to 16th, both reaching career-high ratings following strong performances during the T20 World Cup.
Sanju Samson was another notable mover, jumping 18 places to 22nd with a career-best 637 rating points. After initially struggling to secure a place in the lineup, Samson made the most of his opportunity once he featured against the West Indies cricket team at Eden Gardens.
From that match onward, Samson delivered consistently under pressure. In three crucial games against the West Indies, England cricket team and New Zealand, he registered an unbeaten 97 along with two impressive scores of 89, establishing himself as one of the tournament’s standout performers in its closing stages.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
In the Men’s T20I bowling rankings, India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who took 14 wickets in the tournament, has slipped from the top spot. Rashid Khan of Afghanistan national cricket team has taken over the No. 1 position with 753 rating points, while Chakaravarthy now holds 740.
Among other bowlers, Adil Rashid moved up one place to fourth, while India’s Jasprit Bumrah climbed to sixth and Axar Patel rose six spots to 17th after their performances during the tournament.
The race in the T20I all-rounder rankings also remains close. Sikandar Raza and Hardik Pandya both achieved new career-best ratings while holding the top two positions. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner climbed three places to ninth, and Will Jacks rose five spots to 13th after impressive performances during the T20 World Cup.