Smriti Mandhana takes top spot in ODI rankings

Dubai: Smriti Mandhana has climbed to No 1 spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings following her performance in the recently concluded three-match series against Australia. With 790 rating points, the India opener moved ahead of Laura Wolvaardt (782), though the South Africa captain will have an opportunity to regain the top spot when the Proteas take on New Zealand women’s national cricket team in March and April.
Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who signed off from ODI cricket with a century in her final innings, sits fourth with 744 points. She is sandwiched between teammates Beth Mooney (749) and Ashleigh Gardner (724).
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the top 10, jumping four places to ninth after scores of 53, 54 and 25 in the series, despite India suffering a 3-0 defeat. Jemimah Rodrigues is currently ranked 12th.
In the bowling rankings, Australia spinner Alana King surged to No 1 with a career-best 775 rating points, ending Sophie Ecclestone’s nearly four-year reign at the summit. King was the standout performer of the series, claiming seven wickets at an average of 16.71, including figures of 4/33 in the third ODI that sealed Australia’s 185-run victory.
King is one of five Australians in the top eight bowlers, alongside Gardner (third), Annabel Sutherland (fifth), Megan Schutt (seventh) and Kim Garth (eighth).
India’s Deepti Sharma is the only Indian in the top 10 bowlers at 10th and also features prominently in the all-rounders’ list, where she is ranked fifth.
Gardner continues to lead the ODI all-rounder rankings with 516 points, comfortably ahead of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (418). Sutherland also moved up two spots, further strengthening Australia’s presence in the category.