GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Smriti Mandhana takes top spot in ODI rankings

With 790 rating points, the India opener moved ahead of Laura Wolvaardt (782)

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Smriti Mandhana takes top spot in ODI rankings

Dubai: Smriti Mandhana has climbed to No 1 spot in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings following her performance in the recently concluded three-match series against Australia. With 790 rating points, the India opener moved ahead of Laura Wolvaardt (782), though the South Africa captain will have an opportunity to regain the top spot when the Proteas take on New Zealand women’s national cricket team in March and April.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who signed off from ODI cricket with a century in her final innings, sits fourth with 744 points. She is sandwiched between teammates Beth Mooney (749) and Ashleigh Gardner (724).

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to the top 10, jumping four places to ninth after scores of 53, 54 and 25 in the series, despite India suffering a 3-0 defeat. Jemimah Rodrigues is currently ranked 12th.

In the bowling rankings, Australia spinner Alana King surged to No 1 with a career-best 775 rating points, ending Sophie Ecclestone’s nearly four-year reign at the summit. King was the standout performer of the series, claiming seven wickets at an average of 16.71, including figures of 4/33 in the third ODI that sealed Australia’s 185-run victory.

King is one of five Australians in the top eight bowlers, alongside Gardner (third), Annabel Sutherland (fifth), Megan Schutt (seventh) and Kim Garth (eighth).

India’s Deepti Sharma is the only Indian in the top 10 bowlers at 10th and also features prominently in the all-rounders’ list, where she is ranked fifth.

Gardner continues to lead the ODI all-rounder rankings with 516 points, comfortably ahead of West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (418). Sutherland also moved up two spots, further strengthening Australia’s presence in the category.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricket

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Indian women

Starc applauds as wife Alyssa scores final ODI century

1m read
The ICC player rankings have been updated with the best performers at the T20 World Cup profiting

T20 World Cup: Changes in player rankings

3m read
India's Jemimah Rodrigues (L) plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 one-day international (ODI) match between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on October 5, 2025.

India, Pakistan in same group for Women’s T20 World Cup

2m read
Australia's Josh Hazlewood

Australia’s Josh Hazlewood ruled out of T20 World Cup

1m read