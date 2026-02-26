GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: Changes in player rankings

Standout performances at the T20 World Cup have been rewarded in the ICC player rankings

Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
The ICC player rankings have been updated with the best performers at the T20 World Cup profiting
AFP-DIBYANGSHU SARKAR

Dubai: Strong individual performances at the T20 World Cup have seen changes to the ICC player rankings.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) player rankings are a points-based system designed to measure and compare the performances of international cricketers across Test, ODI and T20I formats.

Players earn rating points based on their performances in each match, with factors such as runs scored, strike rate, wickets taken, economy rate, match conditions, strength of opposition and match result all influencing the calculation.

Strong performances against higher-ranked teams generally carry more weight, while recent matches are valued more heavily than older ones.

Separate rankings exist for batters, bowlers and all-rounders, with all-rounder standings calculated using a combination of batting and bowling ratings.

Top all-rounders

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza is the latest player to profit off the recent changes, he once again regained his place as the top all-rounder.

Raza was instrumental in guiding Zimbabwe into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup, producing key knocks of 45 against Sri Lanka in Colombo and 27 versus the West Indies in Mumbai over the past week. Those performances enabled the experienced campaigner to move past Saim Ayub of Pakistan at the top of the all-rounder rankings.

The pair have frequently traded places at the top of the T20I all-rounder rankings in recent months, and fresh challengers are now closing in. Shivam Dube has climbed two spots to seventh, while Mohammad Nabi has jumped three positions to eighth in the latest update.

Top batters

India's Abhishek Sharma maintaining his lead at the top of the rankings for T20I batters despite a disappointing start to his T20 World Cup campaign.

Sharma’s teammate Ishan Kishan has climbed three places to fifth and South Africa’s Dewald Brevis has surged 10 spots to ninth, with both breaking further into the top 10 of the T20I batting rankings.

Afghan bowler Ibrahim Zadran has advanced four positions to 13th, whilst Barbadian star Shai Hope has risen four places to 14th. Harry Brook has jumped 10 spots to 18th following a run of impressive performances for England

Top bowlers

India’s Varun Chakravarthy has managed to hold on to his lead in the T20I bowler rankings, despite a disappointing performance in his country’s recent match against South Africa.

Corbin Bosch for South Africa is the biggest improver moving up a stunning 21 places to find himself in third, after claiming three wickets against the UAE and delivering standout figures of 2 for 12 against India.

West Indies fast bowler Matthew Forde has jumped 23 places to seventh, while India’s Jasprit Bumrah has risen seven spots to eighth, making them other significant movers within the top 10.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Related Topics:
cricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

