T20 World Cup: How South Africa’s win over West Indies helped India

But in case India lose to Zimbabwe, they still won’t be eliminated. They would need South Africa to beat Zimbabwe and then secure a comprehensive win over West Indies in their final Super 8 match. That outcome would leave India, West Indies and Zimbabwe level on two points each, with the team boasting the superior Net Run Rate progressing to the semi-finals alongside South Africa from Group 1.

The emphatic win lifted South Africa to the top of the table with two victories and are close to securing their place in the semi-finals. At the same time, the result worked in India’s favour, strengthening their chances of reaching the last four.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.