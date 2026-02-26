T20 World Cup: How South Africa’s win over West Indies helped India

Emphatic win lifted Proteas to the top of the table with two victories
Dubai: South Africa’s commanding nine-wicket victory over West Indies on Thursday has significantly boosted defending champions India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The emphatic win lifted South Africa to the top of the table with two victories and are close to securing their place in the semi-finals. At the same time, the result worked in India’s favour, strengthening their chances of reaching the last four.
India, currently playing Zimbabwe, now have their fate firmly in their own hands.
Before the match, West Indies had a formidable Net Run Rate of +5.350. However, the heavy defeat saw it drop sharply to +1.791 — a shift that could prove crucial in the race for the semi-finals.
The qualification scenario for India is now straightforward. If they defeat Zimbabwe and then overcome West Indies in their next match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will advance to the semi-finals regardless of Net Run Rate.
But in case India lose to Zimbabwe, they still won’t be eliminated. They would need South Africa to beat Zimbabwe and then secure a comprehensive win over West Indies in their final Super 8 match. That outcome would leave India, West Indies and Zimbabwe level on two points each, with the team boasting the superior Net Run Rate progressing to the semi-finals alongside South Africa from Group 1.