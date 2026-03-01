How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

The situation could become complicated if the India—West Indies match is washed out or abandoned. In that event, both teams would share a point and finish level on points. West Indies would then progress to the semi-finals by virtue of their significantly better net run rate (+1.791) compared to India’s (-0.100).

The final spot will be determined today, with South Africa taking on Zimbabwe and India facing West Indies in the last round of Super 8 matches. For India, the equation is simple: beat West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and advance to the semi-finals. The same applies to the Caribbean side, effectively turning the clash into a virtual quarter-final.

