How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals

England, New Zealand and South Africa have moved to the last four
Dubai: Three teams — England, New Zealand and South Africa — have already secured their places in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, leaving just one berth to be decided.
The final spot will be determined today, with South Africa taking on Zimbabwe and India facing West Indies in the last round of Super 8 matches. For India, the equation is simple: beat West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and advance to the semi-finals. The same applies to the Caribbean side, effectively turning the clash into a virtual quarter-final.
Net run rate will only come into play if Zimbabwe manage to defeat South Africa. In that case, NRR would be used to determine the group toppers.
South Africa currently lead the group with four points after winning both their matches. West Indies and India have two points each, but the former sit second thanks to a superior net run rate.
The situation could become complicated if the India—West Indies match is washed out or abandoned. In that event, both teams would share a point and finish level on points. West Indies would then progress to the semi-finals by virtue of their significantly better net run rate (+1.791) compared to India’s (-0.100).
India head into the contest in good batting form. Against Zimbabwe, their top order impressed as Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson put on 48 runs for the opening wicket, while Ishan Kishan struck a brisk 38 off 24 balls, including five boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav smashed 33 off 13 deliveries, and Abhishek added a fluent 55 off 30 balls. Tilak Varma (44 not out off 16 balls), alongside Hardik Pandya, powered India past the 250-run mark.
For West Indies, all-rounder Jason Holder could play a decisive role. Holder has scored 104 runs in four innings at a strike rate exceeding 176 and has also claimed eight wickets at an average of 20.75, including a four-wicket haul.T