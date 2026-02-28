Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup

Pakistan fail to defeat Sri Lanka by required 65-run margin in their final Super 8 clash
Dubai: Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup were dashed on Saturday after they failed to defeat Sri Lanka by the required 65-run margin in their final Super 8 clash at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
Though Pakistan won the match by a close five runs, the result didn’t matter as Sri Lanka crossed the crucial 148-run mark on the fifth ball of the 16th over, officially ending Pakistan’s campaign.
As a result, New Zealand advanced as the second team from Group 2 to reach the semi-finals, joining England.
Dasun Shanaka who scored an unbeaten 76 off just 31 balls provided some entertainment in the final over.
Needing 28 runs off the last six balls, Shanak smashed the first ball to a boundary and then followed it up with three consecutive sixes. Needing just six runs off the last two deliveries, Shanaka missed both the deliveries as Sri Lanka managed 207 for six in 20 overs.
Earlier batting first, Sahibzada Farhan became the first player to score two centuries in the same T20 World Cup as Pakistan scored 212-8.
Farhan smashed a 60-ball 100 while fellow opener Fakhar Zaman cracked 84 off 42 balls as Pakistan recorded their highest total at a T20 World Cup.
Farhan scored five sixes and nine fours as he took his aggregate for the tournament to 383 runs, a T20 World Cup record, passing India’s Virat Kohli’s 319 in 2014.
Farhan and Zaman put on an opening stand of 176 in 15.5 overs. Zaman hit four sixes and nine fours.