Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Should Pakistan bat or bowl first in T20 World Cup decider?

If Pakistan bat first, they must win by at least 65 runs
Ahead of the crunch match, Ramiz Raja shared his blunt verdict on Twitter:
“How Pakistan can qualify: not by 65 runs or chasing in 13 overs. Only by Ramadan blessings.”
Brutal, but not entirely wrong.
Pakistan are still alive. Just about. That brings up the big question. What should they do? Bat first or chase? The toss will matter, but the numbers already paint a clear picture.
England’s four wicket win over New Zealand on Friday night brought clarity, but also confirmed how steep the climb is. With England through to the semifinals, the second spot in Group 2 will be decided by net run rate.
Pakistan sit at minus 0.461. New Zealand are at plus 1.390. The gap is massive.
The equation is simple and unforgiving.
If Pakistan bat first, they must win by at least 65 runs.
If they chase, they must get there in 13.1 overs or fewer.
There is no middle ground. Win big or go home.
Some believe Pakistan should aim for 200 or 250 plus and then try to bowl Sri Lanka out cheaply. It sounds aggressive, but it ignores recent evidence.
Pakistan’s highest T20I total is 232 for 6 against England in 2021. In this World Cup, their best score has been 190 for 9 against the USA. They managed 164 for 9 against England and were bowled out for 114 against India.
Their batting has struggled throughout the tournament. Strike rates have been modest and the middle order has not delivered. Expecting a sudden explosion to 250 plus in Pallekele, with long boundaries and Sri Lanka playing at home, feels unrealistic. Under pressure, that approach could easily lead to another collapse.
Pakistan’s bowling remains their biggest weapon. That is where their best chance lies. Usman Tariq could play a crucial role in this game. Shaheen has to bring his A game. Keeping Sri Lanka under 150 is not impossible.
Chasing 150 in 13 overs requires a rate of around 11.5 per over. It is highly demanding, but still more achievable than posting a huge total first and defending it by a wide margin. Chasing also gives clarity. The batters know exactly what is required.
Yes, Pakistan have struggled while chasing in this tournament. But in a scenario like this, clarity matters more than comfort.
If Pakistan win the toss, they should field first. Restrict Sri Lanka. Then attack without fear.
Sahibzada Farhan must go from ball one. Babar Azam has to lead from the front. A strike rate of 110 will not be enough. Every batter must stay alert to the required rate at every stage.
Both scenarios look tough. This is only an attempt to understand which option gives Pakistan a slightly better chance.
No matter what they choose, they have to bat with belief and clarity. This is their final chance in the tournament. There is no room for doubt or half measures.
Cricket can bring surprises. It has produced miracles before. Can this Pakistan side create one when it matters the most? Only time will tell.