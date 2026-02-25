GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can still reach the semi-finals after England setback

Two New Zealand wins would end the dream; one slip keeps hopes alive

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Pakistan players walk back after their defeat during the T20 World Cup Super Eights match against England at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 24, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: England booked their place in the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 with a convincing win over Pakistan in Kandy on Tuesday.

The result leaves Pakistan with work to do and little room for error. After their earlier match against New Zealand was washed out, their hopes are no longer in their own hands. With England already assured of a last-four spot, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are now in a tight race for the final semi-final place.

England have looked sharp in the Super 8 stage. They opened with a 51-run win over Sri Lanka on Sunday and carried that momentum into the clash with Pakistan.

But Pakistan’s route to the semi-finals is complicated. If New Zealand win both their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and England, Pakistan will be knocked out regardless of their own result.

If New Zealand lose both games, Pakistan need only beat Sri Lanka to progress. One New Zealand defeat would also keep Pakistan in contention, though qualification could then be decided on net run rate.

