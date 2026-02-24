T20 World Cup: Brook stars as England beat Pakistan to enter semi-finals

Three Lions become first team to enter last four after two successive wins in Super 8s
Dubai: Harry Brook struck a magnificent century to steer England to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in their Group 2 Super 8s clash of the T20 World Cup in Kandy on Tuesday. The win meant England became the first team to book a semi-final spot.
Chasing 165, England suffered an immediate setback when Phil Salt fell off the first ball of the innings. Shaheen Shah Afridi then tore through the top order, dismissing Jos Buttler and Jacob Bethell to leave England reeling.
Unfazed, Brook counterattacked in spectacular fashion, dispatching the bowlers to all parts of the ground. Sam Curran (16) and Will Jacks (28) provided support, but it was Brook who dominated the chase with a breathtaking 100 off just 51 deliveries, an innings studded with 10 fours and four sixes.
Afridi eventually removed Brook to claim his fourth wicket, triggering a brief collapse as England slipped from 155 for six to 161 for eight, briefly handing momentum back to Pakistan. However, with only four runs needed from eight balls, Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson calmly guided England home.
Earlier, Dawson starred with the ball, claiming 3 for 24 to help restrict Pakistan to 164 for 9. He received solid backing from Jamie Overton (2 for 26) and Archer (2 for 32) after Pakistan opted to bat first on a flat surface.
Sahibzada Farhan led Pakistan’s effort with a fluent 63 off 45 balls, featuring seven fours and two sixes — his third half-century of the tournament. Despite a 46-run stand with Babar Azam for the third wicket, Pakistan struggled to accelerate as England struck at regular intervals.
Archer removed Saim Ayub early, while Dawson accounted for Salman Agha soon after. Overton bowled Azam for a measured 25 off 24 balls, and later trapped Farhan lbw shortly after he reached his fifty. Fakhar Zaman added a brisk 25 from 16 balls, including two sixes, while Shadab Khan remained unbeaten on 23.
England had earlier defeated Sri Lanka in their opening Super 8 fixture, while Pakistan’s previous match against New Zealand was washed out.