GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

'Ugly' England aim to spin their way to T20 World Cup semi-finals

England bowled out Sri Lanka for 95 on Sunday to open their Super Eights campaign

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
England's Adil Rashid (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026.
England's Adil Rashid (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026.
AFP

Kandy: England are yet to catch fire at the T20 World Cup, but they won't mind one bit if another "ugly" win secures Harry Brook's side a semi-final berth with a game to spare.

England bowled out Sri Lanka for 95 on Sunday to open their Super Eights campaign with a 51-run win.

With Pakistan and Zimbabwe's clash on Saturday being washed out, a win against Pakistan on Tuesday at the same stadium will be enough to see the 2010 and 2022 T20 World Cup champions into the last four.

England again stuttered with the bat and were restricted to 146-9 by Sri Lanka on Sunday. 

"We know that we can play a lot better," all-rounder Liam Dawson told reporters after the win, in comments only made public on Monday.

"But at the end of the day in tournament cricket, you just need to get the win, however ugly."

Dangerous spin attack

England's bowlers came to the rescue for the third time in the tournament, after also defending below-par totals against Nepal and Italy.

"The fight we've shown with the ball shows that this team is in a very good place," said Dawson.

Pakistan possess a dangerous spin attack, featuring a unique weapon in Usman Tariq and his pronounced pause before he releases the ball.

But Dawson said England would fight fire with fire with their own potent slow-bowling arsenal. 

England captain Brook also has speedster Jofra Archer, the hit-the-deck-hard Jamie Overton and left-arm swing bowler Sam Curran as the seam options.

England's flexibility enabled Will Jacks to open the bowling with his off-spin on Sunday and destroy Sri Lanka's top order. 

He returned figures of 3-22 in tandem with Archer, who removed both opening batsmen, to leave Sri Lanka in tatters at 34-5 at the end of the six-over power play.

Endless options

England's variety offers Brook endless options, said Dawson who bowls left-arm spin, as does Jacob Bethell. 

"We're all very different types of spinners. Jacksy gets very good over-spin, very good bounce.

"Dilly (wrist spinner Adil Rashid) has all these variations and me, I'm probably more of a defensive spinner and that's my role. I'm just trying to be consistent for the captain. 

"Adil can use all of his tricks and he comes on to get wickets and get us back in games or put us ahead in games. 

"Obviously, Jacks, he's been brilliant. He's exploited conditions here very well.

"And I think the way Brookie captained today was phenomenal, how he used us all differently."

But Dawson cautioned that the wicket on Tuesday night could play very differently to the tacky slow track they encountered on Sunday, which had sweated under covers after days of rain in Kandy.

"Obviously, a different challenge on Tuesday at a night game. It could be a better wicket. We'll have to wait and see what happens."

Related Topics:
ICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

England's Jofra Archer (center L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and England at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026.

T20 WC: Bowlers dominate as England beat Sri Lanka

2m read
Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 19, 2026.

T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe shock Sri Lanka by six wickets

1m read
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 16, 2026.

Pathum Nissanka: Flower seller’s son to T20 WC hero

2m read
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Australia and Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 16, 2026.

Aussies on brink of T20 WC exit after loss to Sri Lanka

2m read