T20 World Cup: One match, two loyalties – Who's winning India or England?

That said, India haven’t played a flawless game in the tournament so far, except for their dominant performance against Pakistan in the group stage. The biggest concern has been the batting unit, particularly the struggles of in-form opener Abhishek Sharma, who hasn’t lived up to expectations in this World Cup. However, the last time India faced England in a T20I at this very venue, Sharma was in destructive form, smashing his highest T20I score, a stunning 135 off just 54 balls. That memory alone could give him a much-needed confidence boost.