T20 World Cup: One match, two loyalties – Who's winning India or England?

Will India’s home advantage prevail or will England’s consistency lead them to the final
Dubai: The ICC T20 World Cup holds possibly the biggest game of the tournament so far as reigning champions India face the dominant England in the semi-finals.
Bragging rights are on the line in the Gulf News team, find out our sports experts Jai Prasad and Rob's opinions ahead of Thursday night’s showdown.
India head into the semi-finals with a few clear advantages. As the hosts, they enjoy home conditions and, perhaps more importantly, massive crowd support. Time and again, we have seen how a passionate crowd can put pressure on the opposition and force mistakes at crucial moments, something that could once again work in India’s favour. And at Wankhede Stadium it’s going to be no different.
That said, India haven’t played a flawless game in the tournament so far, except for their dominant performance against Pakistan in the group stage. The biggest concern has been the batting unit, particularly the struggles of in-form opener Abhishek Sharma, who hasn’t lived up to expectations in this World Cup. However, the last time India faced England in a T20I at this very venue, Sharma was in destructive form, smashing his highest T20I score, a stunning 135 off just 54 balls. That memory alone could give him a much-needed confidence boost.
Sanju Samson’s brilliant performance against the West Indies in the previous match, along with his contribution in the crucial Super 8 clash, has also strengthened India’s batting prospects. With Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the line-up, the Indian batting order looks capable of posting a big total.
On the bowling front, Varun Chakravarthy is the favourite to finish as the top wicket-taker. The mystery spinner has already picked up 12 wickets in seven innings and remains India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament.
Jasprit Bumrah is the second favourite to lead the wicket charts in the semi-final. Close behind him is fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh, who will be looking to exploit England’s somewhat fragile top order with the new ball.
Overall, India may have already gained an edge in the mental battle. The familiarity of home conditions, combined with the roar of a packed crowd, could provide the extra push they need in this high-stakes encounter.
England carry all the momentum going into this semi-final. Unlike India, the Three Lions won all of their Super 8 games led by superb captain Harry Brook, who has been perhaps the team’s player of the tournament so far.
Amongst those wins in the Super 8 was the standout performance against Pakistan that helped secure England’s semi‑final spot. Pakistan posted 164/9 batting first, but England’s bowling unit struck repeatedly to keep the target under control, Liam Dawson took three wickets, while Jofra Archer claimed two and Adil Rashid chipped in with one to stem Pakistan’s momentum.
Chasing 165, England lost early wickets and found themselves under pressure, but captain Brook produced a match‑defining performance. Brook anchored the reply with a sensational 100 off 51 balls, guiding England through the tense moments and ultimately steering them to a two‑wicket victory with five balls to spare. Will Jacks also provided valuable support with 28 runs, helping England bridge the gap when it mattered most.
The Three Lions have also been deadly with the ball, spinner Rashid and fast bowlers Dawson, Archer and Jamie Overton are all placed inside the top 20 wicket takers so far in the tournament. Adding quality to an England side who have the best win percentage out of any team left in the competition.
Having already beaten finalists New Zealand, England should enter the game with India believing they can carry their momentum all the way to the title.