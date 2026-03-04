T20 World Cup semi-final: Does India have the edge over England?

In 2022, England knocked India out in the last four before going on to beat Pakistan in the final to claim the title. Two years later, the script flipped. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India defeated England in the 2024 semi-final and carried that momentum into the final, where they overcame South Africa in Barbados to lift the trophy.

Though not entirely convincing against Zimbabwe and West Indies, India did enough to reach the semi-finals. However, conceding 195 and 184 in those matches — while taking only 10 wickets combined — suggests their bowling unit has room for improvement. But their batting depth remains formidable and has consistently delivered.

In 14 of the 16 T20Is played at the venue, the team winning the toss chose to field first. The average first-innings score stands at 177. The last meeting between India and England at Wankhede was a one-sided affair. India piled up 247, powered by a blistering 135 from Abhishek Sharma, who struck 13 sixes. England were bowled out for just 97 in reply.

England have played six T20Is at Wankhede, winning three and losing three. India have featured in seven T20Is at the venue, winning five. Notably, India have not lost a T20I here since December 2017. Their only defeats in Mumbai came against the West Indies cricket team in 2016 and England in 2012.

He noted that unlike at Eden Gardens, where dew significantly impacted games, the Wankhede surface has shown consistent turn from the outset. The ball has gripped and spun throughout matches, meaning dew may not neutralise spin as much as expected. Even teams chasing competitive totals have struggled, suggesting batting might not get easier later in the evening.

