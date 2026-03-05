GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup, India v England semi-final: What happens if there's a wash out

The winner will take on New Zealand in the final on Sunday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
England’s head coach Brendon McCullum checks the pitch during a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, 2026.
England’s head coach Brendon McCullum checks the pitch during a training session on the eve of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup semi-final match against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: As India prepare to face England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a highly anticipated semi-final on Thursday, one factor outside of cricket that could influence the outcome is the weather. So what happens if rain washes out the match?

Current forecasts suggest clear conditions, but with the tournament already witnessing two matches abandoned due to rain, fans remain cautious.

The good news is that the International Cricket Council has scheduled a reserve day for the semi-final. If rain disrupts play on Thursday, the match will either resume or restart the following day.

There is also extra time built into the schedule. The semi-finals include up to 90 minutes of additional time on the main day, while the reserve day allows for up to 120 minutes of extra play if needed. For the final, both the main day and the reserve day have 120 minutes of additional time available to help ensure the match is completed.

Minimum 10 overs

For a result to be declared, each team must bat at least 10 overs. If rain prevents that from happening on the main day, play will continue on the reserve day from the exact point where it stopped rather than beginning again.

However, if the match still cannot be completed even after the reserve day, ICC rules favour the team that finished higher in the Super 8 stage. In this scenario, England with three wins in the Super 8s will enter the final.

The winners will face New Zealand in the final on March 8 in Ahmedabad, with March 9 scheduled as the reserve day.

Related Topics:
cricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

