T20 World Cup semi-finals: India are favourites but not unbeatable, Atherton says

Men in Blue take on England in the semi-finals at Wankhede Stadium on March 5
Dubai: Former England captain Michael Atherton said India might be the favourites going into the semi-finals against England at Wankhede Stadium on March 5 but they are not ‘unbeatable,’
“India are an exceptional side, obviously, and I thought the run chase against West Indies under pressure [to qualify for the semi-finals] was exceptional.
“But I do not think they are unbeatable. Issues like fielding, bowling if you get after one or two of their main five (bowlers) — they are lacking a spare option in that department,” Atherton told Sky Cricket Podcast.
Both India and England have already lifted the T20 World Cup trophy twice and are chasing a historic third title. This will be the third consecutive T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England, following their clashes in 2022 and 2024.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
Atherton said England should be having a lot of confidence after reaching the semi-finals despite a poor run by openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt, who have not fired even 200 runs together combined and have got just one half-century, with Salt scoring one. Buttler has looked a shadow of himself, with just 62 runs in seven innings.
“Everybody said before this tournament that if England are going to win it then a big part of it will be the Salt-Buttler partnership, but neither has really got going,” said Atherton.
“They will take confidence from winning without that main bit of their team functioning, and they are getting better.
“Some of their batters have not found their best either, so they are not impregnable. I think England have to be at their best to beat them — and my instinct would be an India vs South Africa in the final, a replay of 2024,” he said.