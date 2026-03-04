Hopefully we can put that special performance, India’s bowling coach says

Men in Blue take on England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday
Dubai: India will be hoping for a special performance as they take on England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
“We haven’t really spoken about the perfect game,” Indian bowling coach Morne Morne said after India’s final training session.
“It’s not about how you get to the semi-finals. It’s about the next two games, how we’re going to play there.
“I think the quality of this team has been shown that on the day somebody will put their hand up.
“Then hopefully, especially tomorrow night, we can put that special performance in,” he added.
Sanju Samson’s fine unbeaten 97 helped India to chase down 196 against the West Indies in a winner-takes-all clash on Sunday in Kolkata.
Morne said India would again need someone “to put their hand up” against Harry Brook’s side on Thursday night to keep the nation’s dream of a home World Cup win alive.
“It’s a big occasion tomorrow night here, a semi-final, a great stadium to play a great game of cricket,” said Morkel.
“So hopefully the boys can rock up tomorrow and just be calm and execute those skills.”
India are leaving nothing to chance in their preparations.
Training on Tuesday night was delayed by an hour so it did not coincide with a lunar eclipse, which is considered unlucky in India.
“I was told about the lunar eclipse and the session was pushed backwards,” admitted Morkel.
“I think the most important thing to focus on was the quality the guys put in at training, which was great to see.”
India hosted the T20 World Cup in 2016 and lost in a Mumbai semi-final to eventual champions the West Indies.
India are wary of the threat posed by England, who were shaky in the group phase but powered through the Super Eights with wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand.
“They’re a team that’s street smart. Obviously there’s a lot of quality in their side,” said Morkel.
“Their batting is deep, which makes them a very dangerous side. With the ball, they’ve got a lot of attacking options.
“The way they approach a T20 game, fearless, trying to take the game on, will give you opportunities.
“Tomorrow is going to be a good shoot-out between two aggressive teams.”
South Africa play New Zealand in the first semi-final later on Wednesday.
With inputs from AFP