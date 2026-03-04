GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Hopefully we can put that special performance, India’s bowling coach says

Men in Blue take on England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals on Thursday

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Rinku Singh (R) listens to coach Gautam Gambhir (L) during a training session ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup’s semi-final match between India and England at the at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, 2026.
India's Rinku Singh (R) listens to coach Gautam Gambhir (L) during a training session ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup’s semi-final match between India and England at the at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: India will be hoping for a special performance as they take on England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

“We haven’t really spoken about the perfect game,” Indian bowling coach Morne Morne said after India’s final training session.

“It’s not about how you get to the semi-finals. It’s about the next two games, how we’re going to play there.

“I think the quality of this team has been shown that on the day somebody will put their hand up.

“Then hopefully, especially tomorrow night, we can put that special performance in,” he added.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Sanju Samson’s fine unbeaten 97 helped India to chase down 196 against the West Indies in a winner-takes-all clash on Sunday in Kolkata.

Morne said India would again need someone “to put their hand up” against Harry Brook’s side on Thursday night to keep the nation’s dream of a home World Cup win alive.

“It’s a big occasion tomorrow night here, a semi-final, a great stadium to play a great game of cricket,” said Morkel.

“So hopefully the boys can rock up tomorrow and just be calm and execute those skills.”

India are leaving nothing to chance in their preparations.

Training on Tuesday night was delayed by an hour so it did not coincide with a lunar eclipse, which is considered unlucky in India.

“I was told about the lunar eclipse and the session was pushed backwards,” admitted Morkel.

“I think the most important thing to focus on was the quality the guys put in at training, which was great to see.”

India hosted the T20 World Cup in 2016 and lost in a Mumbai semi-final to eventual champions the West Indies.

India are wary of the threat posed by England, who were shaky in the group phase but powered through the Super Eights with wins over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand.

“They’re a team that’s street smart. Obviously there’s a lot of quality in their side,” said Morkel.

“Their batting is deep, which makes them a very dangerous side. With the ball, they’ve got a lot of attacking options.

“The way they approach a T20 game, fearless, trying to take the game on, will give you opportunities.

“Tomorrow is going to be a good shoot-out between two aggressive teams.”

South Africa play New Zealand in the first semi-final later on Wednesday.

With inputs from AFP

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
cricketindiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Rinku Singh (L) listens to coach Gautam Gambhir (R) during a training session ahead of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup’s semi-final match between India and England at the at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 4, 2026.

India are favourites but not unbeatable, Atherton says

2h ago2m read
England's captain Harry Brook (R) and teammate Jofra Archer interact during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between England and New Zealand at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 27, 2026.

England 'not fearing anything' against India: Curran

2m read
Nepal's fans cheer from the stands during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.

Watch: Nepal fan cleans up Wankhede Stadium after match

2m read
Nepal's fans cheer from the stands during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.

Nepal fans take over Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

1m read