Nepal fans take over Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

Stadium erupted in a sea of red and blue as Nepal’s national colours filled the stands
Dubai: Cricket has become the heartbeat of Nepal. The recent Nepal Premier League witnessed unprecedented scenes when stadium capacity was exceeded and organisers issued public appeals urging ticketless fans to stay away.
So when Nepal prepared to face England in the T20 World Cup at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the massive turnout of Nepali supporters came as no surprise.
The stadium erupted in a sea of red and blue as Nepal’s national colours filled the stands. Rhythmic chants reverberated from the Marine Drive end as supporters arrived in remarkable numbers.
Well before the coin toss, a crimson tide had swept through the venue — drums pounding, flags waving, and voices carrying the hopes of a cricket-loving nation still carving out its World Cup legacy. Nepali fans, many having journeyed from different parts of India and Nepal, turned the historic stadium into a festive spectacle.
Indian media reported that some fans endured gruelling two-day train journeys simply to watch their national team compete on cricket’s biggest stage.
This passionate following isn’t new. At the T20 World Cup 2024, thousands of Nepali supporters filled Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas for their team’s match against the Netherlands, creating an electric atmosphere with flags and chants despite the early morning local timing.
