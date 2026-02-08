GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Nepal fans take over Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

Stadium erupted in a sea of red and blue as Nepal’s national colours filled the stands

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nepal's fans cheer from the stands during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.
Nepal's fans cheer from the stands during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Cricket has become the heartbeat of Nepal. The recent Nepal Premier League witnessed unprecedented scenes when stadium capacity was exceeded and organisers issued public appeals urging ticketless fans to stay away.

So when Nepal prepared to face England in the T20 World Cup at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the massive turnout of Nepali supporters came as no surprise.

The stadium erupted in a sea of red and blue as Nepal’s national colours filled the stands. Rhythmic chants reverberated from the Marine Drive end as supporters arrived in remarkable numbers.

Well before the coin toss, a crimson tide had swept through the venue — drums pounding, flags waving, and voices carrying the hopes of a cricket-loving nation still carving out its World Cup legacy. Nepali fans, many having journeyed from different parts of India and Nepal, turned the historic stadium into a festive spectacle.

Indian media reported that some fans endured gruelling two-day train journeys simply to watch their national team compete on cricket’s biggest stage.

This passionate following isn’t new. At the T20 World Cup 2024, thousands of Nepali supporters filled Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas for their team’s match against the Netherlands, creating an electric atmosphere with flags and chants despite the early morning local timing.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupNepal

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) is being hugged by his teammate Hardik Pandya at the end of Indian inning during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Diary from Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

4m read
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi (R) performs during a ceremony before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

Bollywood glitz meets cricket fever at Wankhede

2m read
India's Mohammed Siraj

Siraj replaces injured Rana in India’s T20 WC squad

1m read
Vivian Kingma of Netherland celebrates after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – All the details

5m read