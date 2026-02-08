GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket /
ICC

Nepal put a brave fight before losing to England in T20 World Cup

Chasing 185 for victory, Nepal came agonisingly close falling short by just four runs

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.
Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel reacts as he walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: England may have won the match, but Nepal captured the hearts at the Wankhede Stadium during their opening Group C clash in Mumbai on Sunday.

Chasing 185 for victory, Nepal — roared on by a passionate, packed crowd — came agonisingly close to pulling off a sensational upset, eventually falling short by just four runs. Dipendra Singh Airee top-scored with 44, but it was Lokesh Bam’s blistering late assault that truly ignited belief. His 20-ball 39 had Nepal dreaming of history before they finished on 180 for six from their 20 overs.

Earlier, England posted 184 for seven, built around brisk half-centuries from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook, though Nepal struck regularly to keep the scoring in check. The turning point came in the final over of the innings, when Will Jacks smashed three spectacular sixes off Karan KC. Jacks’ unbeaten 39 from just 18 balls propelled England to the highest total of the tournament so far and set Nepal a daunting target.

Brook won the toss and chose to bat on the same surface used for the India—USA match the previous night. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said he would have bowled first regardless, and his spin-heavy attack justified that call by stifling England for much of the innings before Jacks’ late onslaught.

England suffered an immediate setback when opener Phil Salt was dismissed off the very first ball, top-edging Sher Malla to short fine leg. Bethell then counterattacked in style, striking two fours and a six in the same over. Jos Buttler added a rapid 26 before edging Nandan Yadav to wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh.

Despite Tom Banton’s cheap dismissal, Bethell looked in complete control, bringing up his fifty off 28 balls with back-to-back towering sixes. Joined by Brook at 57 for three, the pair carried England past 100 in the 12th over. Their 71-run partnership ended when Bethell was caught at deep mid-on for 55, having struck four sixes and four fours.

Sam Curran’s stay was brief — bowled by Airee for two — as England slipped to 137 for five in the 16th over. Brook reached his fifty off 31 balls with a third six but was caught in the deep on the very next delivery, leaving England at 157 for six with 10 balls remaining. Jacks then provided the decisive flourish.

For Nepal, Airee (2 for 23) and Yadav (2 for 25) were the standout bowlers in a performance that deserved far more than just admiration.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
ICC-T20-World-CupNepal

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Nepal's fans cheer from the stands during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.

Nepal fans take over Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium

1m read
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) is being hugged by his teammate Hardik Pandya at the end of Indian inning during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

T20 World Cup 2026: Diary from Wankhede Stadium Mumbai

4m read
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi (R) performs during a ceremony before the start of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026.

Bollywood glitz meets cricket fever at Wankhede

2m read
Vivian Kingma of Netherland celebrates after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup – All the details

5m read