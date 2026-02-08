Nepal put a brave fight before losing to England in T20 World Cup

Chasing 185 for victory, Nepal came agonisingly close falling short by just four runs
Dubai: England may have won the match, but Nepal captured the hearts at the Wankhede Stadium during their opening Group C clash in Mumbai on Sunday.
Chasing 185 for victory, Nepal — roared on by a passionate, packed crowd — came agonisingly close to pulling off a sensational upset, eventually falling short by just four runs. Dipendra Singh Airee top-scored with 44, but it was Lokesh Bam’s blistering late assault that truly ignited belief. His 20-ball 39 had Nepal dreaming of history before they finished on 180 for six from their 20 overs.
Earlier, England posted 184 for seven, built around brisk half-centuries from Jacob Bethell and Harry Brook, though Nepal struck regularly to keep the scoring in check. The turning point came in the final over of the innings, when Will Jacks smashed three spectacular sixes off Karan KC. Jacks’ unbeaten 39 from just 18 balls propelled England to the highest total of the tournament so far and set Nepal a daunting target.
Brook won the toss and chose to bat on the same surface used for the India—USA match the previous night. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said he would have bowled first regardless, and his spin-heavy attack justified that call by stifling England for much of the innings before Jacks’ late onslaught.
England suffered an immediate setback when opener Phil Salt was dismissed off the very first ball, top-edging Sher Malla to short fine leg. Bethell then counterattacked in style, striking two fours and a six in the same over. Jos Buttler added a rapid 26 before edging Nandan Yadav to wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh.
Despite Tom Banton’s cheap dismissal, Bethell looked in complete control, bringing up his fifty off 28 balls with back-to-back towering sixes. Joined by Brook at 57 for three, the pair carried England past 100 in the 12th over. Their 71-run partnership ended when Bethell was caught at deep mid-on for 55, having struck four sixes and four fours.
Sam Curran’s stay was brief — bowled by Airee for two — as England slipped to 137 for five in the 16th over. Brook reached his fifty off 31 balls with a third six but was caught in the deep on the very next delivery, leaving England at 157 for six with 10 balls remaining. Jacks then provided the decisive flourish.
For Nepal, Airee (2 for 23) and Yadav (2 for 25) were the standout bowlers in a performance that deserved far more than just admiration.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox