Watch: Sam Curran enjoys a drive in Lamborghini with his girlfriend after win over Nepal in Mumbai

27-year-old pacer bowled the crucial final over as England won by four wickets
Dubai: After delivering a nerve-shredding final over to secure England’s victory against Nepal in their T20 World Cup opener, Sam Curran knew exactly how to unwind — by cruising through Mumbai’s streets in a Lamborghini with girlfriend Isabella Grace.
The 27-year-old pacer’s post-match drive quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with videos of the luxury car outing spreading rapidly across social media platforms.
Just hours earlier, Curran had shouldered immense pressure at Wankhede Stadium, successfully defending 10 runs in the final over with pinpoint yorkers to seal a nail-biting four-run win for England.
After winning the toss, England posted 184/7, built on half-centuries from captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, plus a blistering 39 off 18 balls from Will Jacks.
Nepal stayed in the hunt thanks to a crucial partnership between Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel. When Lokesh Bam brought the equation down to 10 runs needed off the final over, the Wankhede crowd sensed a potential upset. That’s when Curran stepped up, executing his yorkers to perfection and crushing Nepal’s hopes of a historic victory.
“Ice-cold under pressure,” was how captain Brook described Curran’s composure, crediting the pacer’s experience as crucial to England’s winning start.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox