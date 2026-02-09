GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Sam Curran enjoys a drive in Lamborghini with his girlfriend after win over Nepal in Mumbai

27-year-old pacer bowled the crucial final over as England won by four wickets

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
England's Sam Curran reacts after his team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.
England's Sam Curran reacts after his team's win at the end of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match between England and Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 8, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: After delivering a nerve-shredding final over to secure England’s victory against Nepal in their T20 World Cup opener, Sam Curran knew exactly how to unwind — by cruising through Mumbai’s streets in a Lamborghini with girlfriend Isabella Grace.

The 27-year-old pacer’s post-match drive quickly caught the attention of cricket fans, with videos of the luxury car outing spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

Just hours earlier, Curran had shouldered immense pressure at Wankhede Stadium, successfully defending 10 runs in the final over with pinpoint yorkers to seal a nail-biting four-run win for England.

After winning the toss, England posted 184/7, built on half-centuries from captain Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell, plus a blistering 39 off 18 balls from Will Jacks.

Nepal stayed in the hunt thanks to a crucial partnership between Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel. When Lokesh Bam brought the equation down to 10 runs needed off the final over, the Wankhede crowd sensed a potential upset. That’s when Curran stepped up, executing his yorkers to perfection and crushing Nepal’s hopes of a historic victory.

“Ice-cold under pressure,” was how captain Brook described Curran’s composure, crediting the pacer’s experience as crucial to England’s winning start.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
