Watch: Nepal fan cleans up Wankhede Stadium after match

Nepal put up a spirited fight before losing to England by four runs in T20 World Cup
Dubai: A Nepalese cricket fan has earned widespread admiration on social media after being spotted cleaning up the Wankhede Stadium following Nepal’s T20 World Cup clash against England.
In a video that has since gone viral, the fan can be seen collecting the “four” and “six” placards amid cheers from the crowd. Wearing a broad smile, he carried out the task with pride, a gesture that quickly won hearts across platforms.
This wasn’t an isolated moment of sportsmanship from Nepalese supporters. Similar scenes were witnessed last February after Nepal’s national team played Canada, when fans voluntarily cleaned the University Ground in Kirtipur. On that occasion, they were seen wearing gloves and masks while tidying up the stadium, drawing praise for their discipline and civic sense.
On the field, Nepal put up a spirited fight against England. The Three Lions posted a competitive total of 184 for seven in their 20 overs, led by captain Harry Brook’s fluent 53 off 32 balls, which included four boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of 165.32.
Jacob Bethell added valuable support at number three, scoring 55 runs from 35 deliveries with four fours and four sixes, while Will Jacks provided late fireworks with a rapid 39 off just 18 balls, striking at an impressive 216.67.
In reply, Nepal remained in contention until the final over. Lokesh Bam kept their hopes alive with an aggressive 39 off 20 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, before Sam Curran held his nerve to seal a narrow four-run victory for England.