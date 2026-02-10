Small nations, big dreams: Why cricket’s Associate teams deserve more

Perhaps the most telling image of the night came after the result. Nepal’s players completed a lap of honour, applauding the fans who had turned a neutral venue into a home ground. For a team representing a nation that, barely a decade ago, wasn’t even in the global cricketing conversation, this was a moment of arrival. The result mattered, but the journey mattered more.

Italy’s qualification was unexpected, and that surprise is precisely the point. It sparked hope that cricket’s footprint can widen, that more nations can carry the sport into new cultural spaces. The same can be said of the United States, whose historic performances on home soil in the 2024 tournament reshaped perceptions. Their famous victory over Pakistan and progression into the Super 8s wasn’t just an upset — it was a statement.

Italy’s presence at the tournament reinforces that idea. Playing their first-ever World Cup match, they lost to Scotland — who themselves entered the competition at the last minute after Bangladesh’s withdrawal due to hosting and security concerns. Yet Italy’s performance was met with admiration. For a country synonymous with football rather than cricket, their gritty display stood out.

His analogy was pointed: associate teams are invited to the wedding, celebrated briefly, and then forgotten for the next two years. Performances are praised, stories are shared, but once the World Cup curtain falls, the cricketing calendar reverts to bilateral series among the same established nations. The momentum disappears.

