Historic Asia Cup final: Cricket, not rivalry, must be the winner in Dubai

A sold-out Asia Cup final should showcase skill, not be overshadowed by hostility
Dubai: The stage is set at the Dubai International Stadium, where nearly 30,000 fans will pack the stands for a final that carries more weight than just silverware.
India and Pakistan, two cricketing giants, two rivals whose encounters transcend sport, are meeting in the Asia Cup final today for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history. It is a showdown that has gripped not only South Asia but the cricketing world at large.
India come in with the edge. Twice in this tournament, they have humbled Pakistan, once in the group stage, once in the Super Four. Those defeats left the men in green battered and their coach Mike Hesson under fire. Yet here they are, having beaten every other side along the way, clawing back from difficult positions and peaking when it mattered most.
The final, then, is not just about bragging rights. It is about resilience, redemption, and the reminder that in cricket, as in life, unpredictability is what keeps us glued to the game.
For Pakistan, the journey to Sunday’s final has been anything but smooth. Their batting has faltered, most notably in the Super Four clash with Bangladesh, when they collapsed to 46-4 before a dogged fightback edged them to victory. But these struggles have also revealed character. “The fact we can win games from that position just shows the character in the group,” Hesson reflected after the Bangladesh win.
Pakistan’s strength, traditionally, lies in their pace attack. This time, too, it will be their fast bowlers against India’s vaunted batting line-up. Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Mohammad Nawaz will have to anchor the batting effort if Pakistan are to compete with India’s depth.
Importantly, the team has shown signs of learning from mistakes. Between their first and second matches against India, their improvement was visible. They pushed the world’s No. 1 side into uncomfortable territory, only for Abhishek Sharma’s brilliance to swing the game back. If they can sustain that level for longer, Pakistan have every chance of springing a surprise.
On the other side of the pitch stand India’s superstar batters: Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shubman Gill. Each of them has the ability to dominate from the outset and take the game away within a few overs. Their dominance has been the story of the tournament so far.
Pakistan’s bowlers will need to strike early. Any hesitation, any loose deliveries, and the match could tilt irreversibly in India’s favour. Hesson admitted as much: “We have to be good enough to put them under pressure for longer periods.” Against a side rated the best in the world, there is little margin for error.
Beyond the cricket, the Asia Cup has not been free of controversy. Disputes over scheduling, officiating, and player behaviour have drawn attention away from the game itself. In an era where every action is magnified on social media, narratives too often turn toxic, with fans and pundits alike fanning flames instead of celebrating the sport.
This final offers a chance to change the tone. Yes, rivalry fuels excitement. Yes, India versus Pakistan is a contest like no other. But cricket cannot become a stage for hostility. Aggression, when channelled into performances, is welcome. When it spills over into bitterness, it diminishes the very game it seeks to elevate.
The players themselves have a responsibility on Sunday. To play with passion, yes, but also with composure and respect. To let their skills, not their tempers, define the contest. Cricket is remembered not only for scorecards but for moments of sportsmanship, acts that transcend rivalry.
Equally, the media has a duty not to turn the final into a war of words. The temptation to score points online is high, but it risks stoking division among fans who deserve better. The job of commentators, analysts, and journalists should be to highlight the drama of the cricket, and not to pour fuel on the fire of rivalry.
Ultimately, whether India triumph again or Pakistan script an upset, the hope is that this final will be remembered for the right reasons.
For Pakistan, it is a chance to prove they are more than just spoilers, and that their place in the final is earned, not gifted.
For India, it is an opportunity to affirm their dominance and add yet another trophy to their cabinet.
But beyond the result, the larger victory would be for the spirit of cricket itself. A game played hard, fair, and in good humour. A contest where skill, strategy, and courage take centre stage — not controversy, not hostility.
In a sold-out Dubai stadium, under the eyes of millions around the world, the Asia Cup final is more than just a cricket match. It is a reminder that sport has the power to inspire, unite, and uplift. And if Sunday delivers that, then cricket and not rivalry, will be the true winner.
