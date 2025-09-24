Our goal is to win the Asia Cup, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi says

Pakistan boosted their chances of reaching final with five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka
Dubai: Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi emphasised that the team’s primary focus right now is to win the Asia Cup, and nothing else matters at this stage.
“Our goal is clear — to win the Asia Cup. Whoever makes it to the final, we are ready to take them on,” he said.
He acknowledged that while Pakistan hasn’t yet beaten some of the bigger teams consistently, the team has grown in the rankings. “When you play against strong teams, winning is what counts. We’re competing against the teams that are here now,” Shaheen added.
Pakistan boosted their chances of reaching the final with a solid five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a Super Four match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Commenting on the possibility of an India-Pakistan final, Shaheen said, “They haven’t reached the final yet. When they do, we will see.”
India had already beaten Pakistan twice in the tournament, prompting India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav to say the matches between the two sides “are not a rivalry anymore.”
Shaheen responded, “That’s his view; let him say that. When we face off, likely in the final on Sunday, we’ll see what happens.”
He also defended the on-field celebrations of teammates Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan in the previous match but stressed that such moments should not overshadow the main focus, which is playing cricket.
“Our job is to play cricket. Everyone has the right to express themselves as they wish,” Shaheen said. “Everyone has their own thoughts and respect. But ultimately, we are here to play and win the tri-nation series.”
