GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP

Our goal is to win the Asia Cup, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi says

Pakistan boosted their chances of reaching final with five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi emphasised that the team’s primary focus right now is to win the Asia Cup, and nothing else matters at this stage.

“Our goal is clear — to win the Asia Cup. Whoever makes it to the final, we are ready to take them on,” he said.

He acknowledged that while Pakistan hasn’t yet beaten some of the bigger teams consistently, the team has grown in the rankings. “When you play against strong teams, winning is what counts. We’re competing against the teams that are here now,” Shaheen added.

Pakistan boosted their chances of reaching the final with a solid five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in a Super Four match in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Commenting on the possibility of an India-Pakistan final, Shaheen said, “They haven’t reached the final yet. When they do, we will see.”

India had already beaten Pakistan twice in the tournament, prompting India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav to say the matches between the two sides “are not a rivalry anymore.”

Shaheen responded, “That’s his view; let him say that. When we face off, likely in the final on Sunday, we’ll see what happens.”

He also defended the on-field celebrations of teammates Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan in the previous match but stressed that such moments should not overshadow the main focus, which is playing cricket.

“Our job is to play cricket. Everyone has the right to express themselves as they wish,” Shaheen said. “Everyone has their own thoughts and respect. But ultimately, we are here to play and win the tri-nation series.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanAsia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Fans pose before entering the stadium in Dubai.

No one-sided clash, please; Fans want thrilling contest

2m read
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE's Alishan Sharafu during the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 17, 2025.

'Ready for any challenge': Salman ahead of India clash

2m read
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi discussing the areas to bowl with bowling coach Ashley Noffke.

Pakistan have multiple match-winners, bowling coach

3m read
Pakistan pace ace Shaheen Shah Afridi taking part in a training session in Dubai.

Pakistan back youngsters for India clash in Asia Cup

2m read