Middle order batters are very rare in Pakistan, Hussain Talat says

“We’ve been playing T20s regularly for the past few months, since Bangladesh toured in May. This team management is giving players a proper run. In the past, you’d get dropped after just a couple of games. Now there’s more backing — like we see in other top teams.”

Talat struggled early, scoring just 10 off his first 11 balls. “Everyone talks about needing middle-order players who can both anchor and accelerate. But when you try to play that kind of cricket, the chances of failure are high,” he explained. “And when you fail, even for just a few games, the media and fans are quick to criticise — and suddenly you’re out of the team.”

“Batting in the middle order is the toughest job in T20 cricket — you have to adapt to every situation,” Talat said after his match-winning unbeaten 32 under pressure. “It’s a difficult role, so I believe players should be given more chances there. In Pakistan, you’ll find maybe four or five who can do it — and even they often don’t want to bat in that position.”

