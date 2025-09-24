Middle order batters are very rare in Pakistan, Hussain Talat says

All-rounder confident team can go all the way in Asia Cup
Dubai: All-rounder Hussain Talat, who played a vital role in Pakistan’s five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Four in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, says quality middle-order batters remain a rare commodity in Pakistan’s T20 setup.
“Batting in the middle order is the toughest job in T20 cricket — you have to adapt to every situation,” Talat said after his match-winning unbeaten 32 under pressure. “It’s a difficult role, so I believe players should be given more chances there. In Pakistan, you’ll find maybe four or five who can do it — and even they often don’t want to bat in that position.”
Talat struggled early, scoring just 10 off his first 11 balls. “Everyone talks about needing middle-order players who can both anchor and accelerate. But when you try to play that kind of cricket, the chances of failure are high,” he explained. “And when you fail, even for just a few games, the media and fans are quick to criticise — and suddenly you’re out of the team.”
On Tuesday night, Talat’s resilience was crucial. Chasing a modest 134, Pakistan started strongly, reaching 43 in five overs. But Maheesh Theekshana’s double strike in the sixth triggered a collapse. From 57/4 to 80/5, Sri Lanka briefly seized control.
“The pitch was a bit sticky early on but improved in the second innings,” Talat said. “We lost quick wickets, which put us under pressure. At that point, we had to think about taking the game deep.”
Talat’s partnership with Mohammad Nawaz turned the match. After Nawaz struck two boundaries off Wanindu Hasaranga, the duo devised a clear plan: Nawaz would attack while Talat anchored. “That was the turning point,” Talat recalled. “When Nawaz hit those two fours, he told me he’d keep going and I should hold the innings together. That strategy worked well.”
Talat later added two more boundaries off Hasaranga, and Nawaz finished things off by smashing Dushmantha Chameera in the 18th over, sealing a vital win.
Recalled after more than four years away from the national side, Talat acknowledged the challenges of returning to the international fold.
“We’ve been playing T20s regularly for the past few months, since Bangladesh toured in May. This team management is giving players a proper run. In the past, you’d get dropped after just a couple of games. Now there’s more backing — like we see in other top teams.”
With confidence high, Talat remains focused on the bigger goal. “We’re two wins away from the trophy, and we believe we can go all the way,” he said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox