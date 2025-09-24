Veteran urges players to embrace the hype and test world champions in Dubai
Dubai: Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has played down the idea that India are an “unbeatable” side, saying that in T20 cricket, everything depends on the day’s performance. His comments come ahead of Bangladesh’s Asia Cup Super 4 clash with defending world champions India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
Fresh from a morale-boosting victory over Sri Lanka, Simmons said his team is eager to challenge the tournament favourites.
“Every team has the ability to beat India,” Simmons told reporters in Dubai. “It’s not about what India have done in the past. It’s about what happens on Wednesday during those three and a half hours. We will play our best cricket and look for weaknesses. That’s how games are won.”
Simmons, a former West Indies opener from the late 1980s and ’90s, knows the hype that surrounds any game against India. He urged his players to embrace the occasion rather than feel weighed down by it.
“Every match, especially those involving India, comes with hype because they are the No.1 T20 side in the world. We’re just going to ride that hype and enjoy the game,” he said.
The coach praised the pitches in Dubai for providing fair contests between bat and ball, suggesting the toss would not play a decisive role.
“These are some of the best wickets I’ve seen here in a while,” Simmons noted. “The surface has been good for batting, and bowlers have had to work hard. I don’t think the toss has made much difference so far.”
Bangladesh face the added challenge of playing consecutive games in the September heat. Simmons admitted it was tough but said his players were ready.
“It is extremely difficult to play back-to-back T20s. It’s not ideal, but we’ve trained hard. The guys are fit enough to handle it,” he said. “Still, it’s not fair for any team to play back-to-back matches in this format.”
Simmons highlighted senior pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s growing role within the squad.
“He’s been our main bowler, carrying the mantle of leadership. Even in meetings, he’s stepped up. It’s great to see him leading and performing,” the coach said.
While T20 cricket often leans on aggressive risk-taking, Simmons said Bangladesh’s approach is built on clarity and consistency.
“We’ve picked the right players for the way we want to play,” he explained. “It’s working well so far. It’s not about risk, but about sticking to our plan.”
Criticism is never far away in Bangladesh cricket, but Simmons insisted he remains unfazed.
“As long as my staff, the captain, and I are confident in what we’re doing, criticism doesn’t bother me. It’s like water off a duck’s back,” he said.
The 62-year-old stressed that Bangladesh’s ambitions extend beyond a single victory.
“We are not here just to beat Sri Lanka or India. We are here to win the tournament. That’s when emotions can come out. Until then, I need to keep everyone grounded in the dressing room,” Simmons concluded.
