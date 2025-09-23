Asia Cup Super Four: Talat, Nawaz guide Pakistan to a hard-fought win

Duo share a vital partnership to ensure Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets
Dubai: Hussain Talak and Mohammad Nawaz shared a superb 58-run partnership to help Pakistan register a five-wicket victory in a hard-fought battle against Sri Lanka in a must-win Super Four match of Asia Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
In a low-scoring match, Pakistan made a strong start chasing a target of 134 with openers Sahibzada Farhan (24) and Fakhar Zaman (17) sharing a quickfire 45 in 5.3 overs.
Two quick wickets including a brilliant catch from Wanindu Hasaranga to send Fakhar Zaman back home suddenly saw Pakistan lose wickets in quick succession.
From 44 for no loss, Pakistan suddenly fell to 57 for five. Talat and Harris began the rebuilding process adding a crucial 23-run partnership for fifth wicket.
After Haris departed for 13, Talat and Nawaz showed a lot of discipline and composure to ensure Pakistan reached the target the last over of the match.
Talak scored 32 off 30 balls including four boundaries while Nawaz hit a 24-ball 38 consisting of three fours and three sixes.
Earlier, a brilliant bowling performance by Pakistan, led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28), helped restrict Sri Lanka to 133/8 in 20 overs.
Shaheen Afridi struck off the second ball of the first over, and then, in the third over, as with Haris Rauf and Hossain Talat contributing superbly, Pakistan had Sri Lanka struggling at 58/5.
Spinner Abrar Ahmed bowled a superbly restrictive line for 1-8 in four overs as Pakistan dominated the middle overs.
Kamindu Mendis struck a superb rearguard half-century (50 off 44, 3x4, 2x6), which propelled Sri Lanka to a modest total of 133/8, which may not prove enough in the final analysis.
