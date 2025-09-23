GOLD/FOREX
Asia Cup Super Four: Talat, Nawaz guide Pakistan to a hard-fought win

Duo share a vital partnership to ensure Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz watches the ball after playing a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Hussain Talak and Mohammad Nawaz shared a superb 58-run partnership to help Pakistan register a five-wicket victory in a hard-fought battle against Sri Lanka in a must-win Super Four match of Asia Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

In a low-scoring match, Pakistan made a strong start chasing a target of 134 with openers Sahibzada Farhan (24) and Fakhar Zaman (17) sharing a quickfire 45 in 5.3 overs.

Two quick wickets including a brilliant catch from Wanindu Hasaranga to send Fakhar Zaman back home suddenly saw Pakistan lose wickets in quick succession.

From 44 for no loss, Pakistan suddenly fell to 57 for five. Talat and Harris began the rebuilding process adding a crucial 23-run partnership for fifth wicket.

After Haris departed for 13, Talat and Nawaz showed a lot of discipline and composure to ensure Pakistan reached the target the last over of the match.

Talak scored 32 off 30 balls including four boundaries while Nawaz hit a 24-ball 38 consisting of three fours and three sixes.

Earlier, a brilliant bowling performance by Pakistan, led by pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-28), helped restrict Sri Lanka to 133/8 in 20 overs.

Shaheen Afridi struck off the second ball of the first over, and then, in the third over, as with Haris Rauf and Hossain Talat contributing superbly, Pakistan had Sri Lanka struggling at 58/5.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed bowled a superbly restrictive line for 1-8 in four overs as Pakistan dominated the middle overs.

Kamindu Mendis struck a superb rearguard half-century (50 off 44, 3x4, 2x6), which propelled Sri Lanka to a modest total of 133/8, which may not prove enough in the final analysis.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
