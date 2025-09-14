Asia Cup 2025: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets — Match highlights in pictures

Catch all the highlights — from fan energy to star players in Asia Cup clash
Dubai: India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a high-stakes Asia Cup encounter on Sunday, their first meeting on the pitch since the military conflict between the two countries in May. Chasing 128 for victory, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 off 37 balls guided India to their target with 25 balls to spare in Dubai.
The atmosphere at Dubai International Stadium was electric, with packed stands, passionate fans in national colours, and a charged buzz creating high drama on and off the pitch. India’s clinical batting and disciplined bowling ensured a memorable win, delivering all the excitement cricket fans had hoped for.
Here are the highlights from India’s triumph over Pakistan:
