GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA CUP
ASIA CUP
Sport /
ASIA CUP
UPDATE

Asia Cup 2025: India beat Pakistan by seven wickets — Match highlights in pictures

Catch all the highlights — from fan energy to star players in Asia Cup clash

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
2 MIN READ
Indian and Pakistani fans together enjoy the India vs Pakistan clash at Dubai International Stadium during the DP World Asia Cup on Sunday.
Indian and Pakistani fans together enjoy the India vs Pakistan clash at Dubai International Stadium during the DP World Asia Cup on Sunday.
Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in a high-stakes Asia Cup encounter on Sunday, their first meeting on the pitch since the military conflict between the two countries in May. Chasing 128 for victory, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 off 37 balls guided India to their target with 25 balls to spare in Dubai.

The atmosphere at Dubai International Stadium was electric, with packed stands, passionate fans in national colours, and a charged buzz creating high drama on and off the pitch. India’s clinical batting and disciplined bowling ensured a memorable win, delivering all the excitement cricket fans had hoped for.

Here are the highlights from India’s triumph over Pakistan:

Fans cheer India’s win against Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup 2025 clash

Suryakumar and Tilak anchor India’s innings vs Pakistan

India begin with a bang chasing 128 against Pakistan

Celebration in Dubai stadium

Axar Patel takes second wicket, dismisses Pakistan captain

Tilak Varma celebrates Fakhar Zaman’s wicket

Pakistan in early trouble

Related Topics:
Asia Cup

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Pakistan and India fans cheer before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025.

Dubai Police send safety alert to Asia Cup spectators

1m read
A view of Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India-Pakistan match: How to avoid traffic congestion

3m read
Kapil Dev

Asia Cup: Kapil wishes Team India victory over Pakistan

1m read
Excited fans from India and Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 23, 2018, filling the venue with colour and energy ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup clash.

India-Pakistan cricket in UAE: Nostalgia and unity

2m read