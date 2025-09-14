GOLD/FOREX
India vs Pakistan match: Dubai Police send safety alert to Asia Cup spectators

Dubai authorities stress importance of valid tickets

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Pakistan and India fans cheer before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 14, 2025.
Dubai Police have issued a public safety alert for spectators attending the Asia Cup in Dubai, urging them to follow instructions from police and private security to ensure a safe and smooth experience.

The alert, sent on Sunday, reminded attendees to check that their tickets are valid and to enter through the gates assigned by event organisers. Authorities thanked fans for their cooperation in helping make the championship safe and successful.

Fan safety and guidelines

Dubai’s Events Security Committee has emphasised the importance of respecting rules, arriving early, and upholding sportsmanship. Strict penalties are in place for violations: pitch invasions, banned items, or abusive behaviour can result in fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 and up to three months in prison.

Key instructions for fans:

  • Arrive at least three hours before the match starts

  • One entry per valid ticket

  • Follow parking rules

  • Avoid banned items, including fireworks, sharp objects, large cameras, umbrellas, pets, scooters, glass items, selfie sticks, and remote-controlled devices

Match outlook

Both India and Pakistan boast strong spin options, making captaincy and bowling rotations potentially decisive. The clash also serves as a psychological warm-up for the T20 World Cup, with teams blending experienced campaigners and emerging talent.

Security preparedness

Specialised police units have been deployed across Asia Cup fixtures. Authorities have warned that any disruptions will face strict legal action.

