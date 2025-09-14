India vs Pakistan match: Dubai Police send safety alert to Asia Cup spectators

Dubai authorities stress importance of valid tickets
Dubai Police have issued a public safety alert for spectators attending the Asia Cup in Dubai, urging them to follow instructions from police and private security to ensure a safe and smooth experience.
The alert, sent on Sunday, reminded attendees to check that their tickets are valid and to enter through the gates assigned by event organisers. Authorities thanked fans for their cooperation in helping make the championship safe and successful.
Dubai’s Events Security Committee has emphasised the importance of respecting rules, arriving early, and upholding sportsmanship. Strict penalties are in place for violations: pitch invasions, banned items, or abusive behaviour can result in fines ranging from Dh5,000 to Dh30,000 and up to three months in prison.
Arrive at least three hours before the match starts
One entry per valid ticket
Follow parking rules
Avoid banned items, including fireworks, sharp objects, large cameras, umbrellas, pets, scooters, glass items, selfie sticks, and remote-controlled devices
Both India and Pakistan boast strong spin options, making captaincy and bowling rotations potentially decisive. The clash also serves as a psychological warm-up for the T20 World Cup, with teams blending experienced campaigners and emerging talent.
Specialised police units have been deployed across Asia Cup fixtures. Authorities have warned that any disruptions will face strict legal action.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox