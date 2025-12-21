Pakistan beat India to clinch U19 Asia Cup title in Dubai

Sameer Minhas and pacers shine as Pakistan secure massive 191-run win
Dubai: Pakistan pacers delivered a clinical performance after Sameer Minhas starred with a brilliant century to guide the side to the Under-19 Asia Cup title in Dubai with a massive 191-win over India on Sunday.
Chasing a daunting target of 348, India suffered a disastrous start, slumping to 59 for four, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 26 the lone bright spot at the top order at the ICC Academy ground. Pakistan’s pace trio of Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan shared the bulk of the wickets as India were bundled out for just 156 in 26.2 overs.
Deepesh Devendran delayed the inevitable with a gritty knock of 36 from 16 deliveries.
While Raza claimed four wickets, Sayyam, Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan all took two apiece.
Earlier, after being sent in to bat, in-form opener Minhas played the innings of his life, hammering a magnificent 172, while Ahmed Hussain chipped in with a half-century to propel Pakistan to 347 for eight in their allotted 50 overs.
Pakistan began steadily, with Minhas and Hamza Zahoor adding 31 runs for the opening stand before Zahoor (18) was dismissed by Henil Patel in the fourth over. Usman Khan then joined Minhas and the pair built a brisk 92-run partnership for the second wicket off just 79 balls, putting Pakistan firmly in control.
The stand was broken in the 17th over when Khilan Patel had Usman Khan caught at long-on. The left-hander made a useful contribution of 35 off 45 balls, including three fours and a six.
Minhas continued to dominate, forging a blistering 137-run partnership for the third wicket with Ahmed Hussain, who scored 56 from 73 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six. The right-handed opener later added 42 runs with captain Farhan Yousaf before being dismissed by Deepesh Devendran on the penultimate ball of the 43rd over.
Minhas finished as Pakistan’s top scorer with a superb 172 off 113 balls, decorated with 17 fours and nine sixes. His dismissal triggered a brief collapse, as Pakistan lost four wickets in quick succession — including skipper Yousaf (19) — slipping to 327 for eight in 46.4 overs.
However, Mohammad Sayyam and Niqab Shafiq provided valuable late runs, remaining unbeaten on 13 and 12 respectively, to push Pakistan to a formidable total.
For India, Deepesh Devendran led the way with three wickets but was expensive as he conceded 83 runs in his 10 overs, followed by Henil Patel and Khilan Patel with two each.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox