India to face Pakistan in Asia Cup U19 final on Sunday

Title clash marks the first U19 Asia Cup final meeting between the two teams in 11 years
Dubai: India and Pakistan will face each other in the final of the Asia Cup Under-19 on Sunday after both sides registered commanding eight-wicket victories in their respective semi-finals in Dubai on Friday.
The title clash marks the first U19 Asia Cup final meeting between the two teams in 11 years. India last beat Pakistan in the final in 2014, with that squad featuring the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav.
In the first semi-final at the ICC Academy, India defeated Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened contest. Reduced to 20 overs per side, Sri Lanka were restricted to 138 for 8 as India’s bowlers maintained their impressive form. Kanishk Chauhan and Henil Patel claimed two wickets each, while Sri Lanka captain Vimath Dinsara (32), Chamika Heenatigala (42) and Sethmika Seneviratne (30 off 22) offered resistance.
India’s chase got off to a shaky start with Ayush Mhatre (7) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (9) falling early to Rasith Nimsara. Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra then took control, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 45 balls, while Aaron George supported him with a fluent 58 not out from 49 deliveries. Their unbroken 114-run partnership guided India to the target in 18 overs, sealing their eighth appearance in the U19 Asia Cup final.
In the second semi-final at The Sevens Stadium, Pakistan outclassed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a match reduced to 27 overs per side due to rain. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan dismissed Bangladesh for 121 in 26.3 overs, led by pacer Abdul Subhan’s outstanding figures of 4 for 20. Huzaifa Ahsan picked up two wickets, while Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one each.
Bangladesh’s innings was held together by Samiun Basir, who top-scored with 33 off 37 balls, while captain Azizul Hakim contributed 20.
In reply, Pakistan made light work of the chase despite losing opener Hamza Zahoor for a duck in the first over. Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan added a rapid 85 runs for the second wicket, setting the platform for victory. Sameer went on to top-score with an unbeaten 69 off 57 balls, while Ahmed Hussain remained not out on 11 as Pakistan reached the target with 69 balls to spare.
