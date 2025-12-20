India to face Pakistan in Asia Cup U19 final on Sunday

In reply, Pakistan made light work of the chase despite losing opener Hamza Zahoor for a duck in the first over. Sameer Minhas and Usman Khan added a rapid 85 runs for the second wicket, setting the platform for victory. Sameer went on to top-score with an unbeaten 69 off 57 balls, while Ahmed Hussain remained not out on 11 as Pakistan reached the target with 69 balls to spare.

In the second semi-final at The Sevens Stadium, Pakistan outclassed Bangladesh by eight wickets in a match reduced to 27 overs per side due to rain. Opting to bowl first, Pakistan dismissed Bangladesh for 121 in 26.3 overs, led by pacer Abdul Subhan’s outstanding figures of 4 for 20. Huzaifa Ahsan picked up two wickets, while Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam and Ahmed Hussain chipped in with one each.

India’s chase got off to a shaky start with Ayush Mhatre (7) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (9) falling early to Rasith Nimsara. Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra then took control, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 45 balls, while Aaron George supported him with a fluent 58 not out from 49 deliveries. Their unbroken 114-run partnership guided India to the target in 18 overs, sealing their eighth appearance in the U19 Asia Cup final.

